Steakhouse customer told by waiter that sides are 'unlimited'. then he gets a check

A friendly couple had to pay more than double the price for their meal after a miscommunication with the waiter. Viewers say the server was down.

In the viral PSA, TikTok user Mikey (@notmikeyd) explained that he went out to dinner with his friend Josh and the server told them the steak meal came with unlimited sides. Excited by the deal, the couple decide that Josh will get the steak, Mikey will get the pasta, and they will share it all. “We’ll get a little shared experience. That would be lovely,” Mickey said.

Mickey said he had a great time and ate everything on the menu. Mickey thought to himself, “This restaurant is an absolute waste of money, but kudos to them for giving us a great night.”

Mickey even jokes with the waiter about it and asks if he’s sure the sides are unlimited because it seems like “giving out so much food for the price of one steak is a terrible business model.”

“It’s there, isn’t it? Go for it. Enjoy the sides. Unlimited friends,” the waiter replies.

And they do. By the end of the night, they ask for the check, expecting to pay $30 for a pasta dish and $40 for a steak. But Josh is charged a hefty fee of $95 – which is $55 more than he expected. The pair initially laughed, thinking it was a joke, until they noticed that the waiter was not laughing.

The waiter explained that the steak was $40 and the rest of the money came from several sides ordered by the two of them. “But you said the shores were unlimited,” he reminds the waiter. The waiter’s face fell. “Oh no. I just meant you can order as much as you want,” he said.

“Yeah, no, you can do that at any restaurant,” the friends replied.

They eventually paid the $95, but Mickey wanted to know if they were wrong.

“Are we fools? I feel like we’re fools,” Mickey said.

@notmikeyd it still hurts ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova – Tokyo Lonesome Blue

The video received over 420,000 views and over 400 comments. However, based on comments, this does not appear to be a simple misunderstanding and was instead a mistake in communication.

The top comment reads, “Honestly how it feels… it’s on the waiter.”

One person said, “In this context you would never use unlimited in any sense other than paying for a stake and getting an unlimited free side.”

“Oh absolutely not. I’m not being disrespectful, but I will talk to the manager before the waiter says ninety five,” wrote another.

The Daily Dot contacted Mickey for comment via Instagram direct message.

*First published: November 26, 2023, 5:30pm CST

Stacey Fernandez

Stacy Fernandez is a freelance writer, project manager, and communications specialist. She has worked at The Texas Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, and runs social programs for The Education Trust New York. Her favorite hobby is finding hidden gems in thrift stores, she loves a good audio book and is a chocolate lover.

Source: www.dailydot.com