Staying active during the holiday season and into the winter
Fall Fitness Focus: Staying active during the holiday season and into the winter
by Christopher Mitchell
fall fitness focus mfs.jpg
LEWISTON, Idaho – Head trainer at Snap Fitness in the LC Valley, Damen Adams, says many folks hold themselves to unrealistic expectations.
Including ones that he doesn’t hold himself to, like being in the gym seven days a week, or hitting extensive time benchmarks.
He says that if exercise is important to someone, they will find a way to do so, even as it becomes more difficult.
“Push-ups can be performed anywhere, jumping jacks can be performed anywhere. This is all conscious physical activity that’s burning calories,” Adams said.
If what is holding someone back is a more psychological reason like lack of motivation, rather than harder access, Adams says a similar frame of mind still fits.
“When we’re looking outside and we see the gloom and we see the darkness, and we don’t have the sun that makes us feel motivated and ready to get up and go you have to make a reason,” Adams said.
He also wants to remind folks that seeing the number on the scale increase isn’t always such a bad thing.
Saying that the factors outside of the weight gain are more important than the number itself.
“If it is in addition to an active lifestyle and you’re gaining weight but we’re able to leverage the calories that we’re taking in and apply that towards physical activity in our lives then it isn’t necessarily a bad thing to begin with,” Adams said.
Load more…