Stay or go: Why Americans are attracted to living in Florida - or put off by it

About 730,000 people moved to the Sunshine State between 2021 and 2022, while about 500,000 left.

Insider spoke to several people who have moved in and out of the state since the pandemic began.

Those who moved in like the lifestyle, while those who moved out say the state has become too expensive.

Some people love Florida, but some people hate it: The Sunshine State is undeniably divisive.

Nearly 730,000 new people moved to Florida between July 2021 and July 2022, while 500,000 residents moved out of the state, According to recently released census data.

It’s part of the “biggest migration” in a generation, said Holly Meyer Lucas, a real-estate agent in South Florida. He said people are moving in droves to lower-tax states, including Texas and Arizona in addition to Florida. He also said that such dramatic relocation can result in difficult realities, especially when wealthy people change the structure of the new places where they settle, often pushing out middle-class locals.

Take 25-year-old startup founder Chris Brown, who joined the crowd of people moving to Florida in 2020. They left cold Chicago behind To the sunny shores of Tampa and enjoys biking, swimming, and surfing. But then there are Floridians like Ryan and Jami Wilson, who grew frustrated and moved to South Carolina with their two children. Sunshine State congestion, rising cost of living and traffic ,

Insider spoke to some Floridians who left because it was too expensive, too crowded, too hot and too busy. They tended to go to places that were smaller and more affordable. We also interviewed many people who have visited the state, who say they love the food, natural beauty and relaxing lifestyle. And experts and real-estate agents described the dynamics causing this movement in and out of the state.

Source: www.businessinsider.com