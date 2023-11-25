Stay away from these 10 dividend stocks

InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Inflation is in discussion everywhere. Whether it’s business, consumer or political news, we can’t escape it, and people will continue to debate it.

The Labor Department recently revealed that consumer inflation eased in October. In particular, the consumer price index (CPI) was stable in October and up 3.2% over the past 12 months. Economists had forecast the CPI to rise by 0.1% to 3.3% over the past 12 months.

The Labor Department also announced that wholesale inflation also declined in October. The Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.5% in October – its largest monthly decline since April 2020. Economists had expected a decline of only 0.1% in PPI in October. PPI increased by 1.3% over the last 12 months.

Although inflation is declining, it is still slightly elevated. Therefore, people should continue to turn to dividend-paying stocks as a good hedge against inflation. But before you jump into any dividend-paying stock, let me warn you that not all dividend stocks are created equal. Before I explain why, let’s take a step back and talk about what a dividend actually is.

What is dividend?

A dividend is a distribution paid from a company’s earnings directly to a class of its shareholders. It is up to the company to decide when (or if) it is paid. Dividends are paid on a quarterly basis, but some companies will pay semi-annual or annual dividends. Company management will always announce when it will be paid – including the deadline for you to purchase stock to receive this payment – ​​and what the dividend per share will be.

Now, the dividend yield varies depending on the company’s actual dividends and where the stock price is at the time. In some cases, you may be looking at double-digit dividend yields. But as attractive as double-digit dividend yields may seem, I recommend you apply the brakes before investing. Chasing dividend yield alone can be extremely dangerous.

Stocks aren’t like Treasury bonds or savings accounts: There’s no guarantee you’ll get your money back. There is also no guarantee that the company will continue paying dividends. If you make bad choices, you could lose your capital if the share price falls. Or, that nice juicy dividend could be cut.

In most cases, dividend yields are very high for a reason (stocks are cheap and rightly so) – and are not supported by the fundamental earnings power of the business.

This is why my Dividend Grader is so important. Just like my Portfolio Grader, it uses my proprietary formula to put each stock through rigorous testing according to a set of criteria I create. Specifically, the Dividend Grader measures dividend stocks. dividend trend, dividend reliability, advance dividend increase And Earning yield. All this together gives you your overall grade. Like Portfolio Grader, an A- or B-rating is considered a “Buy”, a C-rating a “Hold”, and a D- or F-rating a “Sell”.

Here are 10 examples of dividend stocks that have a high dividend yield, but also have an F-rating or D-rating in Dividend Grader, indicating you should stay far away:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield (%) Total Grade

MO

Altria Group, Inc. 9.31d

Tea

AT&T Inc. 6.98 D

CTAS

Cintas Corporation 0.88D

cme

CME Group Inc. Class A 4.12F

Duke

Duke Energy Corporation 4.49D

INTC

Intel Corporation 2.24F

Delhi Municipal Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation 2.2D

Mu

Micron Technology, Inc. 0.59 F

time

Philip Morris International Inc. 5.56d

so

Southern Company 3.96 D

As you can see, each company has a hefty double-digit dividend yield (the first spot on the list even has a triple-digit dividend yield!), but it also receives an “F” rating from Dividend Grader, making it All stocks become stronger. Sells. This is because their dividend trend, dividend reliability, forward dividend growth and earnings are very poor.

Now, I don’t want to scare you away from dividends – far from it. I just want you to be aware of the potential risks. Investing in dividend stocks can also be very profitable. If you get it right, you can make a fortune. Fundamentally Strong Dividend Stocks Pack a one-two jolt of stock price appreciation and a steady stream of income… with payouts that can be double or five times what you’d get from a Treasury bond or a bank.

The crème de la crème of dividend stocks

My development investor service recommends The Peak of Dividend Growth Stocks, I call it my Elite Dividend Payers Buy List. A stock is included in this special list only if it receives an “AA” rating, meaning it must have an “A” rating in both Dividend Grader and Portfolio Grader. So, the stock not only boasts a solid (and reliable) dividend, but also strong fundamentals!

In fact, I recommended a brand new prestigious AAA-rated stock in my latest development investor monthly issue, The AAA-rating indicates an A-rating in the Dividend Grader, an A-rating in the Portfolio Grader, and an A-quantitative grade. In other words, it offers the right mix of income, growth and persistent institutional buying pressure.

It also has a solid dividend yield, long-term prospects and is still trading below my recommended buy range. So you won’t want to miss this exciting opportunity Be sure to sign up here so I can tell you the names,

sincerely,

Louis Navellier

P.S. Big tech companies recognize the impact of AI, each focusing on it and incorporating it into their companies as they look ahead to the next quarter and even next year. And as they see opportunity on the horizon, I firmly believe that the AI ​​boom we’re seeing will happen. The biggest opportunity of the next decade,

To avail the benefits you just have to apply my “Billion Dollar Tech Blueprint” AI into the market and you can turbocharge your investment portfolio in a big way.

And it will work best if you act now while most AI-related stocks are still small and relatively unknown. The AI ​​boom is just starting and you don’t want to miss out.

That’s why I created this important message to share with you how testing my time has been “Billion Dollar Tech Blueprint” Can properly position your portfolio for the maximum possible money making opportunity AI revolution,

Click here to watch it now,

More from InvestorPlace

The post These 10 Dividend Stocks to Avoid appeared first on InvestorPlace.

Source: www.bing.com