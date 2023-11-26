States say Meta’s millions of underage users were an ‘open secret’

Meta has received more than 1.1 million reports of users under the age of 13 on its Instagram platform since the beginning of 2019, yet it has “disabled only a fraction” of those accounts, according to the company’s attorney general. According to a new legal complaint brought against the company. 33 states.

Instead, the social media giant “continued to routinely collect” children’s personal information, such as their locations and email addresses, without parental permission, in violation of federal children’s privacy law. If the states prove the charges, Meta could face millions of dollars or more in civil penalties.

The complaint states, “Within the company, Meta’s actual knowledge that millions of Instagram users are under the age of 13 is an open secret that is regularly documented, rigorously analyzed and confirmed. Is,” and is zealously protected from being revealed to the public.

The privacy charges are part of a larger federal lawsuit, filed last month by California, Colorado and 31 other states in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit accuses Meta of unfairly targeting youth on its Instagram and Facebook platforms, while concealing internal studies that showed it harmed users. And it wants to force Meta to stop using some features that the states say harm young users.

But much of the evidence cited by the states was omitted due to redactions in initial filings.

Now the sealed complaint, filed Wednesday evening, provides new details from the states’ lawsuit. Using snippets of internal emails, employee chats and company presentations, the complaint argues that Instagram “desired and stalked” underage users for years, while the company “failed” to comply with children’s privacy laws. ” doing.

The unsealed filing said Meta “consistently failed” to prioritize effective age-verification systems and instead used methods that prevented users under the age of 13 from setting up an Instagram account. Made capable of lying about age. It also accused Meta officials of publicly saying in congressional testimony that the company’s age-checking process was effective and that when the company learned of underage accounts it removed them — even though officials knew. That there were millions of underage users on Instagram.

“Tweens want access to Instagram, and they lie about their age to get it,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in an internal company chat in November 2021, according to a court filing.

In Senate testimony the following month, Mr. Mosseri said: “If a child is under 13, they’re not allowed on Instagram.”

In a statement Saturday, Meta said it has spent a decade working to make online experiences safe and age-appropriate for teens and that the complaint states “undermines our work by using selective quotes and cherry-picked documents.” Misrepresents.”

The statement also said that Instagram’s terms of use restrict users under the age of 13 in the United States. And it says the company “has measures in place to remove these accounts if they are identified.”

The company said that verifying people’s age was a “complex” challenge for online services, especially for younger users who may not have a school ID or driver’s license. Meta said he would like to see federal legislation that would “require app stores to seek their parents’ approval when teens under the age of 16 download apps” rather than requiring young people or their parents to use multiple different apps. Provide personal information like date of birth on a separate app.

Privacy allegations in the case center on a 1998 federal law, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. That law requires that online services with content targeted at children receive verifiable permission from parents before collecting personal details – such as names, email addresses or selfies – from users under 13. Fines for violating the law can exceed $50,000 per violation.

The lawsuit argues that Meta decided not to build systems to effectively detect and exclude such underage users because it targeted children as an important demographic – the next generation of users. Looked at what the company needed to capture to ensure continued growth.

According to Wednesday’s filing, Meta had several indicators of underage users. For example, an internal company chart displayed in the unsealed materials shows how Meta tracked the percentage of 11- and 12-year-olds who used Instagram daily, the complaint said.

Meta was also aware of accounts belonging to specific underage Instagram users through company reporting channels. But it “automatically” ignored some reports from users under 13 and allowed them to continue using their accounts, the complaint said, as long as the accounts did not contain user biographies or photos. Were.

In one case in 2019, Meta employees discussed in emails that the company had deleted four accounts belonging to a 12-year-old child, despite requests and “despite complaints from the girl’s mother that her daughter was 12,” according to the complaint. Why not removed it? Employees concluded that the accounts were “ignored” in part because Meta representatives “could not tell with certainty that the user was underage,” the legal filing said.

This is not the first time the social media giant has faced allegations of privacy violation. In 2019, the company agreed to pay a record $5 billion to settle Federal Trade Commission charges of deceiving users about their ability to control their privacy and change its data practices.

It may be easier for states to pursue Meta for violating children’s privacy than to prove that the company encouraged compulsive social media use — a relatively new phenomenon — among young people. Since 2019, the FTC has successfully brought children’s privacy complaints against tech giants including Google and its YouTube platform, Amazon, Microsoft, and Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Source: www.nytimes.com