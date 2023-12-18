December 17 – State legislators will once again be in legislative session with record oil production in New Mexico, pushing tax revenues to an all-time high – a trend that is encouraging most state officials, while disconcerting conservationists. There is growing concern about the benefits to the beach industry. To thwart anti-pollution efforts.

New Mexico’s oil production is set to increase to 658 million barrels in fiscal year 2023 from 531 million barrels last year, helping boost state tax revenues to a record $12.7 billion.

State finance officials estimate that the fossil fuel industry now accounts for 40% of the state’s annual revenue, which funds education, social services, infrastructure improvements, and many other programs.

Lawmakers from both parties praised the industry for its financial contributions, saying it benefits New Mexicans and is essential to the state’s economy. Republicans and more conservative Democrats have said the industry deserves extra consideration when it comes to legislation that could affect it.

Meanwhile, environmentalists argue that as oil companies generate more tax revenue, they produce more pollution and enjoy more political influence in the legislature, while the state becomes more economically dependent on the industry.

One economist said each legislative session presents a difficult challenge for state leaders in balancing a green agenda — including accelerating the transition to renewable energy — and accommodating an industry that has grown big in a relatively poor state. Invests money.

“It puts the legislature and the governor in an awkward position,” said Jim Peach, professor emeritus of economics at New Mexico State University. “It’s a tough problem.”

Although growth is slowing — revenues are projected to rise just $700,000 from $12 billion this year — a surge in 2022 helped boost state revenues by nearly 50% over the previous year. The recent oil boom has made New Mexico the nation’s second-largest oil producer.

Industry representatives don’t hesitate to point out how much money fossil fuels pour into state coffers and how it helps pay for essential programs.

In an email, Permian Petrochemical Corp. CEO John Lonergan wrote that 40% is a conservative estimate of the industry’s share of state tax revenues. Some industry research estimates it closer to half, he wrote, and questions the effort to phase out fossil fuels.

“You can’t replace it with basket weaving or Hollywood movies,” he argued.

Derailed bills cause stress

Some conservationists point to the past legislative session as evidence of oil and gas’s clout in the Roundhouse, with the industry getting its way, even though Democrats hold strong majorities in both houses and a Democratic governor holds the office.

Nearly all efforts to impose new standards or regulations on the industry have failed, an outcome that worries climate advocates, who argue that curbing greenhouse emissions from the oil and gas sector could risk warming the Earth to catastrophic levels. It is important to protect against.

The fossil fuel industry remains the state’s largest emitter of methane, a gas climate scientists say has 80 times the warming impact of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period and causes about a quarter of global warming.

The derailed bills include codifying the governor’s executive order to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, modernizing the state’s Oil and Gas Act to consider climate change and public health, and cracking down on flagrant violations in the industry. This includes cracking down on those involved.

Other unsuccessful proposals would have given citizens more legal power to hold polluters accountable, such as a “green amendment” to the state constitution and giving them the right to take enforcement actions.

At the time, many activists said the stalled measures were especially disappointing because the next session would only last 30 days. These shorter sessions focus on the budget, so the Governor’s office must approve all bills.

Charles DeSalon, an attorney with the Clean Affordable Energy Coalition, said industry lobbyists are almost certain to oppose any efforts in the upcoming session to better protect the environment and public health if they feel the measures infringe on oil and gas. do.

“Obviously it’s going to be challenging,” DeSalon said. “The oil and gas industry is a force in this state. And it accounts for a large portion of our state’s revenue. There’s no dispute about that.”

Permian Petroleum’s Lonergan wrote in an email that the industry already has to deal with a lot of regulation in New Mexico, raising the question of how much more is needed.

“New Mexico’s laws on methane emissions and pollution are among the strictest in the US,” they wrote. “We are #2 in oil production and much tighter than #1 Texas or #3 North Dakota.”

Lonergan was referring to two state regulations. One curbs oil-field emissions of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, which create ground-level ozone, and curbs the methane associated with these gases. Except in emergencies, other times they vent and flare natural gas, and operators are required to capture 98% of their methane by 2026.

Still, conservationists believe more oversight is needed for an industry with a record of violating air quality standards and spilling toxic liquid waste thousands of times over the years without any punishment.

A start, de Salen said, is to give regulatory agencies more enforcement power and more funding to enforce it.

Last session’s failed climate legislation irked conservationists, who questioned whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who promotes herself as a climate advocate, was beholden to the industry.

Lujan Grisham rejected proposed tax incentives on electric vehicles, geothermal energy, heat pumps and energy storage. Environmentalists also accused him of not supporting other climate proposals that were left on the sidelines.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Defense Fund released a report that said the state would reduce carbon emissions by only 13% by 2030 if it remained on its current path.

The same day, the Center for Biological Diversity gave the governor a mostly failing grade on the climate scorecard.

Gail Evans, an attorney for the center, said increasing oil production is generating more revenue for the governor and other New Mexico officials, worsening the climate crisis.

“A climate governor does not oversee massive oil and gas expansion in the state,” Evans said, “because oil and gas are a source of greenhouse gases.”

Governor wins back some workers

In recent months, the governor has been involved in new regulations benefiting the climate, leading some conservationists to expect she will support proposed climate legislation in the next session.

Others remain cautious, arguing that exploring hydrogen, carbon storage and recycling fracking wastewater for commercial use are false climate solutions that benefit industry and hinder the transition to renewable energy.

Lujan Grisham supported a rule requiring 43% of new cars and light-duty trucks delivered to New Mexico to be electric models by 2026 and 82% by 2032. She plans to introduce a bill to create a tax credit for purchasing electric vehicles.

Additionally, the federal Environmental Protection Agency recently issued its final methane rule, based in part on the New Mexico ozone and methane waste regulations that went into effect under their supervision.

Tannis Fox, senior attorney at Western Environmental Law, said the governor has brought together conservation, community and industry groups as well as state regulators and lawmakers to discuss amendments to the Oil and Gas Act, which he will introduce in the next session. Want to present. Center.

Proposed changes include requiring operators to install wells half a mile from homes, schools and businesses; They must raise the amount of bonds in advance to cover the wells that may be abandoned; And limits on fines imposed on violators will be lifted, Fox said.

He said it could also include methane capture rules in the law.

Having the governor convene a discussion involving industry representatives gives it the best chance of getting it through the Legislature, he said.

Unlike last year’s proposed amendment, it contains no language requiring consideration of climate impacts from fossil fuel activities, Fox said. Still, it would be a strong piece of environmental law, he said.

“This will be the most significant reform of the Act since its passage in 1935,” Fox said.

Although the next session is only 30 days away, efforts to combat climate change should not be abandoned, De Saillon said, noting how the crisis is escalating.

The industry doesn’t like climate bills, he said, because they often require reducing carbon emissions or moving toward alternative energy sources. But lawmakers should avoid succumbing to political pressure from industry, he said.

An effective climate bill could be relatively simple, with only four parts, de Salen said.

The governor’s executive order on emissions reductions should be signed into law and become a future goal of the Legislature, he said. Also, regulatory agencies should be required to adopt rules to reduce greenhouse gases.

The final part will fund regulatory efforts and create guidelines to ensure disadvantaged communities are not disproportionately affected by regulations, de Saillon said.

A scheme of this scope should get the support of the Governor as it would be a huge undertaking, he said. “But we have to do this. We’re running out of time.”

Economist Peach said that ultimately New Mexico must develop more large-revenue industries so that it is not dependent on an unstable sector. Oil prices collapsed in 2015, causing a major decline in state revenues, and future market declines are almost certain, he said.

Being so tightly tied to fossil fuels, he said, the state is not able to make rapid progress on climate protection and the clean energy transition. He said that in some ways the state is ahead of the country and in some ways it is behind.

“It’s been a mixed situation,” Peach said. “We could do more than we have already done.”

Source: www.bing.com