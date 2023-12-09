Statement from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on his decision not to seek re-election in 2024

Achievements of the office in the last decade [0:03]

hello. I’m Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and for 10 years I’ve been keeping an eye on this state: protecting our laws, lives, and liberties; Protecting our teens from street drugs, vaping, sextortion and suicide; fighting for our communities against poachers, human traffickers and abusers; Attacking the financial frauds and scams that devastate innocent Utahns every year and standing up to the federal government on vaccine mandates, ESG, open borders or efforts to take greater control over our lands, school families or freedoms. Working in this job is not easy, working long days and many nights, traveling up and down the state, sometimes to DC or other states to lead a national coalition and bring victory and resources back to Utah. take off. but I love it. And, I love Utah. After 10 years in office, Utah is safer and stronger than ever. Violent crime has decreased. Convictions have increased. I work with amazing professionals in the AG’s office. We work with open heart. We win in court. We tackle threats so you can sleep safely at night. That’s why hundreds of Utah leaders – from sheriffs and commissioners to CEOs and small business owners – have endorsed me in multiple re-elections. Because when they call, I am there. I’ll show! When problems arise I solve them.

Addressing important issues and solving problems [1:31]

When insulin manufacturers tear up patients’ stomachs, I sue them. When Gold Star families, immigrants or refugees are ignored, I stand with them. When prescription opioids were at their peak, I created a state task force with the DEA, prosecuted criminals, brought millions of dollars to Utah for prevention and recovery, and helped reduce our death rate. Then we sentenced Utah’s most notorious dark web drug dealer to life in prison. As child abuse cases increased in Utah, especially during COVID, my team expanded the safety net of juvenile justice centers across the state. When youth suicide and drug deaths were rising in Utah in 2014, I helped create the SafeUT app to save thousands of youth lives and prevent school violence. I had the privilege of working with Congress and the President to establish a national “988” mental health hotline.

Like 911, it will save countless American lives. I created the “At Ease” program to provide free legal services to Utah veterans at no cost to taxpayers through private firms. I have brought technological solutions to law enforcement like Child ID to help locate missing children. Virtual training for police to reduce violence. and rapid DNA to solve crimes faster, including murder and rape. There is a wave of lawlessness, theft and online fraud in many cities across America. With legislative partners, I have led Utah’s resistance, creating the first statewide economic crimes task force in the US, the first registry of convicted fraudsters, and other tools. Now, Utah is a national leader in eliminating white-collar crime. When Utah companies want to try something new, I’ve supported sandboxes for blockchain, AI and other technology. When the government wants to regulate more, I fight for less. As our youth become increasingly trapped by social media, Governor Cox and I have teamed up to sue companies that put huge profits over the well-being of our children. I don’t shy away from big fights – suing giants like Google, Apple, Meta, Tik Tok and others and that’s just in the tech sector.

Making Utah a global leader in the fight against human trafficking [3:39]

When I became AG in 2013, Utah was failing in the fight against human trafficking. But thanks to your help and the support of many legislative and other partners, Utah has become a national and global leader in the fight. We have passed stronger laws, expanded victim advocacy, and better empowered victims. And we have prosecuted some of the most prominent cases in the country, including sex, labor, illegal massage and illegal adoption cases that come to Utah from around the world. Stopping modern slavery is not partisan. I am a proud Republican but look for ways to work with Democrat friends to work on these and other important non-partisan issues.

Decision not to hold re-election in 2024 [4:17]

For me and my family, leaving a successful business and legal career to join the government in 2013 was not easy, but it is worth every sacrifice. As the son of an immigrant family from humble beginnings and the first statewide elected minority in Utah history, I am living proof of the American dream. And, serving the people of Utah has truly been a dream and honor for me. That’s why there are so many mixed feelings about my announcement today that I will not seek a fourth term as president. With the Utah filing deadline just a month away, I wanted to be clear: I will serve out my current term as AG through 2024 but will not run for re-election. I want to thank Governor Herbert for appointing me in 2013 and the legislative leaders and others with whom I have worked. And, I want to thank all of our supporters, donors, volunteers and friends for your confidence and encouragement in my three successful re-elections. With your cooperation we have done a lot of good for the state. I know many of you have asked me to run – pointing to my stellar polling statistics, incumbency, strong name recognition, committed fundraising dollars and chairmanship of Republican AGs at the national level.

Believe me, I believe I will win. But winning another election would take me away from more important personal priorities. After much prayer and reflection, I know that after another year in the office, it will be time to return to my family, without any emergency matters or crises constantly dragging me down. Now it’s time to get back to clients and law partners. I have accomplished almost everything I had to do as an AG. So, I have time to file even bigger cases in 2024 and will work as hard as ever to promote and defend Utah.

Committed to working with Tim Ballard and our survivors [6:01]

But, there is another important issue that I want to address that influenced my decision. Recently, several women who filed civil sexual harassment and other claims against Tim Ballard and us came forward to publicly disclose their identities. I thought it was brave because I knew they were at risk of embarrassment and retaliation. I asked his lawyer if I could meet him. For several days, I sat with these women and one man, all with their lawyers present. After hearing their stories in person, I believe them and I am deeply saddened by what they have endured and the trauma they have endured throughout their lives. I apologized to each of them that my past friendship with Tim Ballard and our strong association with them contributed to an environment that left them feeling powerless and without a voice in their many years of fighting. I can’t give them those voiceless years back. But, I intend to spend my last year in office working closely with these survivors, and others who come forward, to make sure their voices are heard and they get access to resources and support. I would work to integrate them into a task force or create a task force so they have a safe way to support survivors and prevent what happened to them from happening to others. Separate from my own work with them, they have now contacted the Utah Attorney General’s Office, or AGO, to request a criminal investigation of their claims. I have now stepped aside, meaning I will have no involvement. But, my office will conduct a statewide investigation of Tim Ballard, Operation Underground Railroad, the Spear Fund or others to determine what, if any, criminal conduct occurred in connection with the complaints made. Now, the mere existence of investigation is not determinative of guilt. Victims advocates and victim services will be made available to complainants and any other potential victims who come forward. If you have relevant information or are a victim of a crime, I would encourage you to contact the AGO. As in other cases where I or any other member of my team has been walloped, we will not participate, but I have confidence that the AGO will handle it in a professional manner, without bias and in a manner that is fair to all parties. Will investigate (as they always do). , Also, to clarify, I am in no way involved in the civil cases of these survivors.

They have their own lawyers, claims and all parties in those lawsuits must have their fair day in court. Most importantly, I will be involved in the empowerment of these survivors.

I am seeking justice to complete my final term in office [8:35]

Standing up for victims is one of the reasons I became AG. Elevating the voices of the vulnerable is something I have worked hard for while in office. And the pursuit of justice is what I will continue to pursue until my last day in office and beyond. It is a privilege to serve as Attorney General. During my tenure, Utah has grown and expanded and has led the nation in many ways. And AGO has been crucial to that development. I have been honored to lead the office during that period. In my mother’s native Hawaiian culture, Chief Kamehameha, who united the warring islands, said in his most famous battle “Imuaa a na poki’i, a inu ika wai awa awa.” Meaning, come forward and let us taste the bitter waters of war. He said this as a call to unity and action in the face of challenging odds to his men and women warriors as he led them to victory. Utah faces its own challenges. But together, united as Utahns, we have many victories ahead of us. Thank you!

