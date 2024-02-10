A new issue is giving business owners across Georgia headaches when trying to renew their licenses.

From hairdressers to funeral directors, all Georgia businesses are affected by problems with the Georgia Secretary of State’s new license renewal online program.

“You enter your e-mail address and then enter a PIN they gave you. They e-mail you a PIN,” cosmetologist Michael LaVey said.

LaVey said the process is generally fairly simple. For years, he has always renewed his license on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, but since a program update, he has been unable to renew due to that portion of the site being down.

“We need our licenses to operate. We could be fined,” Lave explained. WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill, “We may also be charged late fees if we don’t complete it on time.”

When he went to the website to renew his license, LaVey received a message saying, “No account found with that information”, which he says is impossible since he has been a resident of Georgia for 30 years. Have a licensed cosmetologist in the state and always have an account.

“All the hair stylists are trying to renew their licenses,” LaVey said. “There’s one who went to Macon. He spent five hours getting his license.

Other professions affected include veterinarians, athlete agents, and architects, just to name a few.

LaVey said he contacted the state for help, “I e-mailed, and when I e-mailed, they sent me an e-mail telling me to do something that doesn’t work. So it became very disappointing. When I came to work, everyone had the same problem.

State confirmed Channel 2 Action NewsThey are having problems with the site.

In the meantime, LaVey is hopeful the problem will be fixed soon, “I would like them to turn it around and turn it on. It should have been running before it was released.”

A spokesperson said Channel 2 Action News They are working on the site but did not elaborate on what is happening or when things will be fixed. The renewal deadline was extended to the end of April.

