State Tax Considerations for NFTs

Amid the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), state tax laws are grappling with these new digital assets. In last year’s Marcum Year-End Tax Guide, we discussed the trend for states to expand their sales and use tax bases to include digital products like NFTs. This year, our focus is on potential tax strategies related to those digital assets, primarily from a sales/use and gross receipts tax perspective. But caution remains paramount: As the NFT landscape evolves, so does uncertainty over its state tax implications. In particular, while Mattel’s recent venture into NFT-linked tangible products like Barbie and Hot Wheels may serve as an innovative marketing blueprint, it also highlights the complex tax questions that arise from mixing tangible and intangible assets. Is.

Over the past year, while the NFT market has slowed down, some businesses have introduced NFTs as a service or product offering. For example, Mattel markets both Barbie and Hot Wheels collectible NFTs alongside tangible product sales. Typically, a consumer will purchase a Mattel NFT at launch and, shortly thereafter, will be entitled to claim a time-sensitive “air drop,” allowing them to redeem the physical form of the purchased NFT. While this may be a great marketing strategy to boost physical product sales, intangible NFTs sometimes remain underappreciated.

For sales and use tax purposes, many questions remain unanswered regarding the tax implications. The two primary issues that sellers and tax authorities face in the NFT sector are (1) tax eligibility and (2) sourcing. In the Mattel example, several questions arise from a taxability perspective, “Is the consumer purchasing collectible digital property, tangible personal property, or both?” For sourcing purposes, it is also important to ask, “Is the tax determined at the buyer’s location, where the physical air drop will be sent, the retailer’s physical location, or somewhere else?” Like almost all aspects of state and local taxation, the answer is, “It depends.”

Washington’s guidance is the strongest among states that have issued guidance on the tax implications of selling and using NFTs. Washington typically imposes a sales or use tax on some digital goods, and many NFTs are potentially subject to state tax. State guidance indicates that if an NFT confers certain rights or benefits, the actual purpose of the sale will determine whether the tax applies. Traditionally, the tangible goods test comes into play in the case of a sale of a service or intangible that incidentally also includes some tangible personal property. Under the genuine article test, the intent of the purchaser (whether the purchaser intended to receive a service or to receive tangible personal property) generally controls the classification of the underlying sale. Unfortunately, assessing this standard is much more challenging in the digital asset sector. Some consumers purchase NFTs as collectibles or investments and may ignore any potential inherent benefits or rights provided by the NFT. In contrast, others only want inherent benefits or rights. Because of this subjectivity, should the retailer decide what the actual purpose of the transaction is? This is one of the many unanswered questions that taxpayers and tax authorities will need to address.

In the case of transactions that are considered bundled transactions, generally defined as transactions that include both taxable and non-taxable elements, the entire transaction is generally considered taxable if The sales contract or invoice does not clearly distinguish or state the sales price of each element. For some marketers of NFTs, this could be a trap for the unwary. Accordingly, prudent tax planning and risk assessment should always be done before adopting NFT technology.

From a sourcing perspective, many blockchain transactions (NFTs included) are often decentralized. In other words, the identity of the seller is not required or disclosed to the buyer, and the identity of the buyer is not required or disclosed to the seller. This obviously creates a sales and use tax nightmare for all parties involved and makes it harder for state tax authorities to enforce their state laws. In the case of Washington, based on available interim guidance, cascading rules apply with a final rule requiring sales to be sourced in the state where the seller’s servers are located when determining the purchaser’s location. Insufficient information is available.

While many questions and uncertainties remain unanswered in the NFT sector, a tax professional can help taxpayers take advantage of these uncertainties through tax planning. Consider the following examples:

Example 1: A Washington-based concert hall has annual sales of about $10 million. It is subject to B&O tax under the “Services and Other Activities” classification and is taxed at 1.75%. Its annual B&O tax liability is estimated at $175,000. For sales tax purposes, ticket sales are subject to sales tax.

Example 2: Same facts as Example 1, except that the company’s sales are now sold exclusively through a bundled NFT package that includes ownership of a digital code (digital music) and admission to a concert. $10 million in sales of NFT packages are taxed at .471% under the “retailing” classification. The annual B&O tax liability is estimated at $47,100. By implementing NFT technology in business, the taxpayer will save $127,900 for the taxable year. For sales tax purposes, NFT sales are subject to sales tax as taxable digital goods.

Example 3: Same facts as Example 2, except that 10% of the NFT package’s sales ($1 million) occurred at a cryptocurrency convention held in Las Vegas. Because the B&O tax is calculated using market sourcing rules, a split must be made between NFTs and admission tickets to estimate the portion attributable to Washington. Assuming that admission tickets are estimated to be 70% of the NFT package sale value, 30% will be sourced from outside Washington (where the NFT package sale took place). The annual B&O tax liability is estimated at $45,687. Additionally, following Washington’s interim guidance, sales transactions in Nevada will be subject to neither Washington sales tax nor Nevada sales tax, as Nevada does not tax digital goods.

Example 4: To promote its business during a cryptocurrency conference, a Seattle-based hotel is offering NFT packages for sale. The NFT package is marketed as collectible limited-edition digital goods, but it also offers a 20% discount on all future hotel stays, including 3-night hotel accommodations, daily dining benefits, admission to special events, and dining Which is good for two years. , Given the number of offerings in the NFT package, the taxability of the transactions is unclear. Should the transaction be taxed as a sale of a digital good or under the Seattle hotel tax rate? If the purchaser lives outside of Seattle and purchases an NFT remotely, should the customer’s local rate apply? Although the answer is not obvious, an experienced tax advisor can assess the potential risks of taking different tax positions. Under the right set of facts, it may be possible that less tax would be assessed on the transaction than if each element of the transaction were sold separately.

The examples above illustrate how NFT adoption can result in tax savings for a business. NFT adoption can also lead to tax savings for consumers, giving companies adopting such technology an advantage in the competitive market. There are many other examples where proper, well-planned NFT adoption can lead to significant tax savings for a business or its consumers. These opportunities may extend beyond state and local income and sales/use taxes to state excise taxes, gross receipts taxes, income/franchise taxes, local taxes, value-added taxes (VAT) and others. While taxpayers should be aware of the uncertainty in the NFT sector, prudent tax planning can result in material tax savings.

