BOSTON – State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today launched its 2024 Global Market Outlook: Positioning the Pieces, outlining a mix outlook and key investment themes for the year ahead.

After a year of market surprises in 2023, including persistent inflation, subdued growth, a sudden banking crisis and continued monetary policy tightening, State Street Global Advisors forecasts that this uncertainty will persist into 2024, with sub-banks across the world -Trend growth is estimated. ,

While the path to a soft landing remains the company’s base case, investors should remain cautious amid the headwinds facing global economies as monetary policy tightening continues to work its way through the system.

Global Chief Investment Officer Lori Haenel commented, “With rising geopolitical tensions, key elections and monetary policy approaching a critical juncture, the year ahead will be challenging for investors. The macroeconomic environment in 2024 will require agility to respond to market signals and multiple factors. While pockets of opportunity can be found in equities, we believe fixed income offers a better opportunity given current rates and our expected path of growth and future rates.

America made a “soft” but delicate landing

“Over the past year, global economies have demonstrated surprising resilience in the face of the most intense tightening cycle experienced in decades, with the US economy showing impressive strength. While many sectors could benefit from a soft landing, it will largely depend on the policies of central banks,” said Michael Aron, chief investment strategist at US SPDR Business.

The company’s base case is that central banks will move more quickly to lower policy rates than the market expects, especially in the US. However, the company expects any soft landing to be delicate and subject to the strategy of central banks, especially the Federal Reserve. If central banks continue their dovish stance, this soft landing could be in jeopardy.

Increasing geopolitical conflicts also present a major risk. Going into 2024, the changing geopolitical landscape – uncertainty around international and trade relations, conflict, and the potential of upcoming elections to reshape political rhetoric – all require close monitoring and agility in portfolio positioning.

“A world of sub-trend growth and ongoing deflation will continue to pose challenges for investors as a soft landing is likely, but not guaranteed,” said chief economist Simona Mokuta.

bonds take center stage

With a potentially significant slowdown in economic activity and continued deflation, State Street Global Advisors believes fixed income is one of the best-positioned asset classes from a risk/reward perspective. In particular, it believes that sovereign fixed income – particularly US Treasuries – could be an attractive proposition in the medium term.

Matt Nest, global head of Active Fixed, said: “With rates still rising across the global economy, we believe the long-term overweight position in sovereign debt, namely US Treasuries, is helping investors price in lower rates. This will enable us to set new standards and grow rapidly next year.” Income.

Within fixed income, State Street Global Advisors expects the slowing economy and extended credit cycle to pose challenges to corporate earnings and balance sheets. Additionally, it expects there to be more advantageous entry levels for credit investors in the coming quarters.

Be selective about equities

State Street Global Advisors expects the equity outlook to remain challenging in 2024. While the asset class performed better than expected in 2023, its recent strength, coupled with rising bond yields, has led to a reduction in equity risk premiums, which the firm believes makes equities a less attractive prospect.

Altaf Kassam, Head of Investment Strategy and Research, EMEA, commented, “A more cautious and price-conscious consumer has a negative impact on corporate earnings, so investors are particularly aware of asset class risks from rising real interest rates.” “Needs to happen.” Slower money supply, and slower economic growth is expected in 2024.

For the applicable portfolios it manages, State Street Global Advisors will take a selective approach to the asset class, focusing on large caps and quality stocks that exhibit flexible balance sheets, strong market positions, and capital to deploy. Are in good condition. Policy initiatives to promote development.

The US market is currently preferred by the company in this regard due to the structure of its sector and the competitive advantage of its companies, while it believes that Japan could be a bright spot due to improvements in corporate governance and capital efficiency, Which is evident from the increase in share buyback activity. The firm believes this could be supported by higher levels of cash on corporate balance sheets. The firm believes, however, that Europe will face headwinds due to challenging economic conditions, as monetary tightening has hit the economy more sharply than the US due to a less supportive fiscal backdrop.

Emerging markets: a nuanced approach matters

Looking at the global backdrop, State Street Global Advisors expects emerging markets to remain weak – but with scope for opportunity – in particular, hard currency debt and emerging market equities.

Hard currency sovereign debt looks relatively more attractive than local due to the emerging backdrop of increased volatility and uncertainty, as EM spreads still offer value and in the absence of a US recession, there is potential for further tightening.

Source: www.zawya.com