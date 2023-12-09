December 8—A state senator says he will seek an independent audit of the state’s film rebate program in the upcoming legislative session amid growing concerns it is not earning enough money to make ends meet.

Senator George Munoz, D-Gallup, said he is concerned about both the potential for overpayments to film companies and the lack of data on qualified expenses used to get the exemption.

“It will have to be investigated by a recognized auditing firm from outside the state,” he said.

“I’m not saying the film industry doesn’t create jobs, but at some point if the state economic development departments and film offices can’t calculate the money they’re being reimbursed for, then we don’t know that we What we’re doing is ‘getting,’” said Munoz, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

The program aims to attract filmmakers to New Mexico to generate both jobs and revenue by allowing production companies to apply for a 25% rebate on eligible expenses for projects filmed in the state. Additional upgrades to the program allow some production companies to apply for up to 40% of eligible expenses.

The September Legislative Finance Committee report said now is the time to re-evaluate its financial impact.

The report states that rebate initiatives account for 37% of all economic development incentives in the state, but provide less than 1% of total private employment in the state. It also states that the program helps provide approximately 8,000 jobs per year in the film industry, giving the state approximately $23,000 per job.

In light of that report, Munoz wrote to Amber Dodson, director of the state Film Office, in early October to provide more detailed information about how the film tax credit is calculated and data on eligibility requirements, among other questions. Said.

Dodson responded in late October with a letter explaining how the film production exemption – considered a tax credit – works.

Regarding the possibility of overpayments, Dodson wrote that before 2019 there was “no proper database with consistent information and statistics on registered production,” nor any “consistent analysis and oversight of registration and tax credit applications and data.” But he wrote that thanks to a law passed in 2019, safeguards are now in place to improve this.

The letter said the Film Office has since created a process to better collect and evaluate production information, “allowing us to monitor daily estimated payments and film tax credit funds.”

Dodson’s letter also provides information about the number of New Mexico resident actors, day players, background actors and crew members working in the industry since 2020.

In terms of crew members, the figure ranges from about 2,700 in fiscal year 2020 — the year the pandemic halted production — to about 7,500 in fiscal year 2022.

At a legislative committee hearing earlier this year, Dodson said that although the film industry provides about 8,000 jobs per year for New Mexicans, it does not equate to 8,000 individuals because some film workers make one job a year. Jobs can be found on production more than Rs.

Munoz said he wants more information and believes an audit approved by the Legislature can provide it. If not, he said, he is willing to use his capital outlay funds to get the job done.

“We should send an auditor and audit how they are doing this,” he said. “We need to fund a special audit for them.”

State Economic Development Department spokesman Bruce Krasno said Friday that the film office “encourages the Legislature to do its own analysis and study.”

Krasno said that when the state commissioned studies in the past on the financial and employment impact of the film rebate program, it was accused of being biased toward the film industry.

There have been at least three such reports in the last 15 years. First, in 2008, the program was shown to have an investment return of 14 cents on every dollar spent. Secondly, in 2009, this figure was placed at 94 cents per dollar invested. Third, in 2014, the figure was estimated to be 33 cents per dollar.

Many Republican lawmakers have long questioned the benefits of the rebate program and have said the state would be better off investing that money in other tax incentive initiatives. For the most part, Democrats have supported the program or expressed little objection to it.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said at a legislative hearing in November that the program puts money into local communities as production companies pay for hotels and lodging, restaurants and catering and rental vehicles, making it challenging. The state gets help during economic times.

He added, “But for the film industry, we would have been in worse trouble.”

But Munoz isn’t the only Democrat asking questions about the program. At a legislative hearing earlier this week, Representatives Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, and Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, raised concerns about how much bang for the buck the state is getting.

“Film and tax credits are out of bounds,” Herrera said. “We need to look at this as a legislature and maybe slow that growth. I know that’s a very political statement… but that’s what we need to do.”

Herrera said New Mexico struggles with poverty and other issues.

She said, “I think supporting the stalwarts of the film industry is not the direction I would go in.”

Source: www.bing.com