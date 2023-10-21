State says 82% of new cars and trucks sold in Colorado must be electric or zero-emissions within a decade

The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S model electric vehicle was launched at Amich Volkswagen on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

When you walk into an auto dealer’s showroom in Colorado in the coming decade, the majority of cars and trucks for sale will run on rechargeable batteries, as state regulators on Friday approved a plan to increase the number of electric vehicles on the state’s roads Is.

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission has established a rule that will require increased electric offerings starting in model year 2027 and then, by model year 2032, 82% of all new cars sold be electric or zero-emissions. Must have a vehicle. The Commission also agreed to revisit the rule in 2029 to consider extending the requirement to 2035.

The plan was supported by the administration of Gov. Jared Polis, and is in line with his goal of getting more than 2 million electric cars and trucks on the road by 2035 as part of an overall effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Already, the state requires 40% of semitrailers and other large trucks sold in Colorado to generate zero emissions by 2035.

The rule does not outlaw gas-guzzling cars and pickup trucks, so motorists will still be able to buy and drive used cars, or travel to other states to buy them.

Environmental groups wanted the Commission to require 100% of all new passenger car sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. On Friday, he hailed the new rule as a step toward progress.

Transportation is one of the largest contributors to Colorado’s serious ozone pollution problems. The rule is expected to reduce nitrogen oxide and particulate emissions, which cause ground-level ozone formation. Pollution causes breathing problems for people, especially those with asthma and other lung problems, and the smoke it produces obscures the state’s mountainous scenery.

“Living in Adams County amid busy highways, I see my wife using her inhaler more and more and neighbors with chronic respiratory disease,” Sarah Clark, field manager for the Colorado Sierra Club, said in a news release. I see you roaming around the hospital.” “Air pollution is a public health threat throughout Colorado, especially in poverty-stricken communities and communities of color where people are more likely to live near busy highways. “This is one of the many reasons we need to move quickly away from fossil-fuel transportation.”

Source: www.denverpost.com