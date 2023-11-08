State recommends third state-backed financing for SIG Sauer expansion

Nov. 7—Concord — For the third time in three years, the Business Finance Authority is recommending state taxpayer-backed financing for the expansion of SIG Sauer, the state’s largest gun maker.

The Executive Council is expected to consider providing a $33.1 million loan guarantee for SIG Sauer’s plant upgrades at its business complex in Rochester on Wednesday.

The work will include renovating the existing, 89,000-square-foot building that is owned by the state and currently leased to the company.

SIG Sauer also wants to build a 27,700-square-foot expansion on the same site at 7 Amarosa Drive in the city.

Site improvements will also include additional parking, a new driveway and a traffic circle at Milton Road in Rochester.

In March 2022, the council voted 4–1 to provide a $16 million loan to SIG Sauer to build a new complex in Epping that would include an indoor shooting range, conference center, and museum.

Company officials called it “Disneyland for SIG Sauer fans.”

Councilman David Wheeler, R-Milford, was the council’s only opponent to that request, saying the state should not be in the business of approving funding for select shooting ranges in the state.

Under that proposal, BFA paid for the project and then leased the space back to SIG Sauer for 10 years.

At the end of the term, SIG Sauer will purchase the building, and will cover property tax expenses throughout the duration of the deal.

In November 2020, the Council approved $21 million in financing for the company with an unconditional state guarantee of up to $19 million.

The money was to relocate its Dover operations to 210,000 square foot premises in Rochester’s Crossroads Industrial Park on Milton Road.

The decision came after SIG Sauer was awarded a $77 million contract to supply weapons to the US military.

In 2017, SIG Sauer beat out 10 other companies to be selected for a 10-year, $580 million deal for its pistol, the P320, which became the weapon for all Army soldiers, replacing the Beretta M9.

While some gun control activists opposed the funding request in 2020, Rochester city officials said it would provide 300 high-paying jobs.

The council approved it 4-0, with one member, former Councilwoman Deborah Pignatelli, D-Nashua, absent for that vote.

In 2019, SIG Sauer CEO Ron Cohen pleaded guilty in a German court to charges that he had helped oversee illegal arms shipments to war zones in violation of that country’s export laws. He received a suspended prison sentence, while SIG Sauer was ordered to pay a fine of approximately $12 million.

Source: www.bing.com