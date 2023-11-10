The recommendation came on Wednesday after months of deliberations.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU enlargement has gone from being an almost taboo topic to a major priority.

This week, the European Commission reaffirmed its belief that the 27-nation bloc could take on more members, including one at war with Russia.

The EU executive on Wednesday adopted the “Enlargement 2023” package, which recommends opening negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

The document also recommends granting candidate status to Georgia.

With regard to the six Western Balkan countries, the biggest novelty is the suggestion to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

All this still needs to be decided by the European Council in December, but Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is confident it will be a win-win deal for everyone.

“Enlargement is an important policy for the EU. Completing our union is the call of history, the natural horizon of our union,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“There is also a strong economic and geopolitical logic in completing our Union. Previous enlargements have shown huge benefits for both the accession countries and the EU. We all win.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the European Commission’s report as “historic” and promised to pursue reforms.

It is important to remember that the EU is creating a €50 billion financial instrument, called the Ukraine Support Facility, to help tackle the huge challenge.

Although the country’s progress has been praised, the Ukrainian government needs to increase work in several areas.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanyshina, who works on the country’s EU integration, told Euronews they are working hard to complete the final steps.

“There are still many things to be accomplished,” he said.

“So, we have to legislate the best kind of thing, transparency of the lobbying process. But we have a lot of rules on prevention of corruption, which already force officials to be transparent in their work.

“In fact, we are happy to see that this is the only very minor issue that is expected to persist.

“So, the message from me is that we are not going to stop.”

Gaza aid continues

The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge concluded its latest phase of eight flights this week to aid the people of the Gaza Strip.

One of them took off from Belgium’s Ostend airport on Tuesday, overseen by Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarczyk.

The destination was Egypt, from where trucks transported aid via the Rafah border crossing to Gaza.

The European Commission announced Friday that six more flights had been scheduled.

In the meantime, he will maintain diplomatic pressure to increase the flow of aid, including fuel, which is under a complete Israeli embargo.

“Fuel is needed to power generators, run hospitals, run water pumps and desalination plants, run bakeries, and at least enable humanitarian workers to move around and provide supplies to those in need. ,” Lenarchik said.

“So, this is the picture we will continue to work on – improving access. We will continue to put pressure on all parties to initiate the necessary arrangements. We call these humanitarian windows, pauses or cease-fires.”

Israel also agreed to conduct a four-hour daily humanitarian standoff in northern Gaza.

This is to allow civilians to escape and is part of negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages.

The families of about 240 people captured by Hamas in Israel are making every effort to bring them back and some of them have come to Brussels this week.

A small delegation came to the European Parliament to meet with MPs and journalists and call for continued diplomatic pressure.

The hostages include more than 30 children, elderly people and foreigners or dual citizens, as well as Israeli soldiers.

