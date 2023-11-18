State-of-the-art generator can power your home for days using just 2 liters of water

[Nov. 17, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

Enapter says its electrolyzer uses about 2.4 liters of water to generate enough hydrogen for a couple’s household for several days. (Credit: Creative Commons)



Emissions-free hydrogen could one day completely replace fossil fuels – and a startup in Germany believes it has the key ingredient to making it accessible to everyone.

Born in a climate-change-affected South Pacific island, Vatia Cowan believes deeply in green hydrogen technology. He co-founded Enapter more than three years ago.

“I wanted to replace all the diesel generators in New Caledonia and all those remote areas that didn’t need to rely on dirty diesel,” she says.

“But then realizing the potential of green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels, I wanted to be part of this change.”

Green solutions will only be adopted if they are the most economically attractive. And that’s our mission to make green hydrogen cost-competitive with fossil fuels.

Headquartered in Germany, the company has deployed its ion exchange membrane electrolyzers in more than 100 projects in 33 countries. The technology converts renewable electricity into emission-free hydrogen gas.

Developed faster and cheaper than previously thought, the AEM electrolyzer already fuels cars and planes, powers industry and heats homes.

Enaptor’s hydrogen generator recently won Prince William’s Earthshot Award in the ‘Fix Our Climate’ category.

What is green hydrogen?

Most of the planet’s hydrogen is locked in water. So-called ‘green’ hydrogen is an emissions-free way to produce it. This extraction relies on renewable energy, which is used to power electrolysis. Electrolysis is the chemical process required to separate hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water.

AEM electrolyzer manufacturer Enaptor (WKN A255G0) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. (Credit: Enapter)

Extracting hydrogen in this way is facing criticism due to its low efficiency and high cost. However, Enapter says that their AEM electrolyzer solves these problems and provides a quick and easy way to produce green energy even at home.

Half the water used to flush a toilet can power a house for days

Enapter says its electrolyzer uses about 2.4 liters of water to generate enough hydrogen for a couple’s household for several days.

Enaptor is experiencing high demand for its AEM electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. Enapter’s solutions are being used in a large and growing number of customer projects in 52 countries around the world. (Credit: Enapter)

However, the exact number of days depends on the electricity storage capacity. This amount of water is equivalent to half the water used to flush the toilet once (5 litres), and eight times less than the water consumption of a dishwasher (20 litres).

Enapter has recently joined seven other leading European cleantech companies to announce the formation of a new cleantech scale-up alliance with the goal of helping Europe become climate neutral, energy autonomous and industrially competitive.

The alliance is supported by Breakthrough Energy founder Bill Gates and European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, both of whom were present at the event.

Coalition members of the Cleantech Scale-Up Coalition are companies scaling up and industrializing technologies to help Europe become climate neutral, energy autonomous and industrially competitive. Their products and services range from decarbonizing industry and energy with renewable hydrogen to producing scalable low-carbon cement; From electrifying transportation to recycling materials and batteries.

By 2050, Enapter hopes to produce 10% of the world’s hydrogen.

