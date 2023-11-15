The regions of Pas-de-Calais and Haute-Savoie have been particularly badly affected, with thousands of people forced to evacuate and many still without electricity or heating.

A state of emergency is in place in parts of eastern and northern France due to devastating floods that have collapsed roads, forced thousands of people to evacuate their submerged homes and closed schools and public buildings. Is.

While the Pas-de-Calais region in northern France has been lowered from red to orange alert, residents of the Alps of Haute-Savoie in eastern France have been put on high alert.

In Pas-de-Calais, more rain is forecast on Thursday, calm on Friday and more storms over the weekend.

The town of Saint-Étienne-au-Mont in Pas-de-Calais has been flooded since Tuesday evening and roads are still blocked.

The mayor of the neighboring city of Saint-Léonard, Guénale Laurier, described the community as a “ghost town”, saying “people have lost everything”.

Many people there have been forced to seek shelter on the upper floors of their homes – and Lauer worries the situation could get worse still.

“There were up to 1.50 meters of water in houses, it’s unprecedented, it’s unheard of” and “the consequences will be very complex, because houses will be dirty,” she told AFP, adding that she knew people would likely leave the city altogether. .

The Red Cross is also at the scene, said Fabien Berquier, head of the charity in Pas-de-Calais. “The homes are completely uninhabitable”.

Many homes are still without heating or electricity, she says. Sustainable resettlement solutions are the next step.

President Emmanuel Macron visiting Pas-de-Calais announced a relief fund Nearly €50 million to help affected communities.

However, Jean-Claude Leroy, president of the departmental council of Pas-de-Calais, says this figure “will not be enough”.

Since 6 November, due to these floods, exceptional in their duration and intensity, approximately 1,400 people have been evacuated in Pas-de-Calais.

Many other people in Haute Savoie have also been forced to leave their homes.

The French national meteorological service Météo-France says the heavy rainfall and flooding are a worrying sign: “It is the first time that the country has recorded so much accumulation over 26 consecutive days in all seasons,” between October 18 and 18. Referring to the situation of 12 November.

Meteorologists say that although these types of storms are natural phenomena, floods, cyclones and droughts may be exacerbated by global warming.

The mountain villages of Argentier, Vallorsin and Repoussoir in the Haute-Savoie region were isolated with roads cut off by landslides or rockfall.

About 300 homes in Atrembières are without power and the basement of the town’s hospital was flooded, but pumps were installed and no patients had to be evacuated.

31 people were evacuated from a nursing home in Essarts-Blay and the entire French Alps are on orange alert.

a fund for farmers

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau has announced a fund of some €80m to help farmers affected by the storm and floods in Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France.

Hurricanes Ciaran and Domingos have severely impacted farmers in those areas, with many having their greenhouses uprooted, buildings flooded or crops inundated.

Fesneau indicated that “200 cattle” died, “drowned by suddenly rising waters” and announced that there were at least “several thousand hectares” of sugar beet crops alone that “will not be able to be harvested.”

The French government is also taking further practical steps.

During his visit to one of the affected areas, President Macron announced that he had assigned a mission to the mayor of Saint-Omer to improve the drainage systems from the waterways to the sea, taking inspiration from the Netherlands. It’s a move that will likely be replicated across Europe as climate change continues to impact more and more people’s daily lives.

