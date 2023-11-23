‘State of charge goes down’: Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan how Tesla’s batteries work, comparing them to ‘cars in a parking lot’ Here’s why you shouldn’t charge your EV to 100%

One of the biggest reasons why some Americans hesitate to adopt electric vehicles is charging time.

According to the Department of Transportation, filling a gas tank takes a few minutes, but charging an EV can take up to an hour, even on the fastest charging equipment available).

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there’s a trick to speed up the process: don’t charge your EV to 100%.

How does that make sense? Wouldn’t a full charge mean fewer stops and less charging time overall? The explanation, which Musk calls “counter-intuitive,” lies in a key difference between the battery and the gas tank.

The more you charge, the longer it will take

“For a gasoline car, you’d fill it up,” Musk said during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “For batteries, as soon as you get above 80%, the state of charge goes down.”

“I think the right analogy here is cars in a parking lot,” he added. “Trying to find a parking space while driving from one side of a lithium-ion battery to the other.”

A battery at low charge is akin to an empty parking spot, Musk said — the ion can “go straight over there and find a spot.” But as the battery gets closer to full, it becomes like a busy mall parking lot, where available spaces are scarce. In that case, the ions have to “jump around more” to find their place.

“It takes the same amount of time to get from 80 to 100 (percent) as it does to get from 0 to 80,” Musk told Rogan.

In other words, you can cut charging time by 50% and still get 80% of your EV’s range. That compromise can help keep your long road trips from becoming endless.

‘Range is not an issue’

As the Rogan interview shows, Musk is willing to address the charging-time issue. To that end, Tesla has invested in a worldwide network of more than 50,000 of its proprietary Superchargers, which the company claims can reach up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

“Since charging above 80% is rarely necessary, stops are usually short and convenient,” the company says.

When Rogan asked Musk if he was satisfied with Tesla’s current technology “in terms of the mileage you get out of it,” Musk responded, “Yeah, range is not an issue.”

‘Need to be economical’

“Cost is a big issue,” he said, emphasizing that “a long-range car should be affordable.”

Right now, the entry-level Tesla Model 3, which has a government-certified range of 272 miles, starts at $38,900 before taxes. The Model 3 Long Range variant starts at $45,990 and offers a 358-mile range. For those wanting exceptionally long range, the 405-mile range Model S comes with a hefty base price of $74,990.

While Musk wants to make more affordable EVs, consumers love Tesla’s current lineup. In 2022, the company expects to deliver 1,313,851 EVs, showing a growth of 40% year-on-year.

Source: finance.yahoo.com