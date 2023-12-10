December 10, 2023
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba said late on Saturday it had foiled a terrorist plot hatched in neighboring South Florida by a man allegedly carrying out acts of violence, according to a report broadcast on state media. Came to the island by jetski.

The resulting investigation, which state-run media said was still ongoing, alleged that the plot was linked to at least two groups, Nueva Nación Cubana and La Nueva Nación Cubana en Armas, which Cuba designates as terrorist entities. Labeled in.

Reuters was unable to contact either group late Saturday.

The report said one of the men arrested, who had come to the event but whose identity was not clear, was armed with several handguns, ammunition clips and gunpowder.

The report alleges that a Cuban man living in Florida entered Cuba illegally on a jetski with Florida registration, which he parked in a mangrove swamp on the northern coast of the island before heading south towards Cienfuegos. Had left. Central Cuba.

According to reports, the man attempted to recruit others to assist him in carrying out acts of violence, arson and vandalism before his ultimate arrest.

State-run media said several other Cubans living in both South Florida and Cuba were being investigated for involvement in the alleged plot.

The charges come just two days after Cuba published a list of more than 80 foreign nationals and entities it has accused of terrorism, including influential people, several longtime dissidents living in the United States and residents of Florida. Candidates for mayor of Miami-Dade County.

The two groups identified in Saturday’s TV report appear on a list published by Cuba earlier this week, and are labeled as “criminal organizations based in the United States that organize against the security of the Cuban state.” Finance and execute the works. ,

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

