State legislatures can’t shake their single-payer dream. This is a problem.

Michigan is the latest state to take over its health insurance system.

Earlier this year, Democratic Representative Cary Ringnes, who represents Ann Arbor, and several of her colleagues introduced House Bill 4893, which would create a state-run single-payer healthcare system.

This is part of a nationwide trend. Lawmakers in 21 states introduced 66 different single-payer bills between 2010 and 2019, according to a study published in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review.

Like the national Medicare for All legislation that these plans take inspiration from, these bills would provide unlimited health care at no charge at the point of service. This may seem attractive. But single-payer health care faces endless waits for inferior care to patients — and charges them expensive fees for the privilege.

Thankfully, it’s much easier to talk about implementing single-payer than actually do it.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring state lawmakers to draw up a plan for a single-payer system by November 2025. The new law is banking on a rebate from the federal government to spend federal money earmarked for Medicare and Medicaid. And so on a new state-run health plan. It’s not a certainty that the federal government will grant that waiver.

The total cost of single-payer in California could reach $500 billion a year. This is more than double the state’s annual budget.

Across the country, New York lawmakers revived the New York Health Act, another single-payer proposal, for the umpteenth time last July. The RAND Corporation estimated in 2018 that the Empire State would need $139 billion in 2022 to pay for it. This is 156% more than the taxes estimated by the state.

New York’s governor has historically been cool to single-payer. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is considered unsupported. His predecessor, Governor Andrew Cuomo, faced criticism for saying that only the federal government should initiate a single-payer plan.

Oregon and Washington both have chartered commissions to figure out how to establish single-payer within their borders.

As American progressives work to put bureaucrats in charge of the healthcare system, patients in countries that have already done so are suffering under single-payer.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged in January that “waiting lists will be reduced” for care provided by the National Health Service. At that time, there were 7.2 million people on the waiting list. Today, there are 7.75 million people, the longest waiting list in history. According to a recent report, this number may increase to 8 million by summer.

NHS waiting times have increased as healthcare providers launched a number of strikes for higher pay in the past year. The strikes have put pressure on providers who remain at work to care for patients, including one general practitioner who told the Financial Times She often works 10-hour days to treat a backlog of 10,000 patients – a significant increase from the 1,600 patients in her care when she began her career in the 1980s.

CTV News reported last month that in my native Canada, more than 1.3 million patients waited in emergency rooms between April 2022 and March 2023 without seeing a doctor. This is an increase of 34% compared to last year. The Canadian government announced this year that it would send $200 billion to its provinces over the coming decade to relieve overburdened health care systems.

Like Medicare for All supporters in the States, some Canadian lawmakers don’t realize the root of the problem. Members of the progressive New Democratic Party are pushing for the country’s single-payer program to cover prescription drugs. Doing so would place further strain on the healthcare system and expose Canadian patients to the same denials of prescription coverage that British patients routinely face.

Fortunately, not all Canadian leaders have fallen victim to the single-payer fallacy. After Ontario passed a law in May expanding private delivery of care, the province’s premier Doug Ford called for measures to ease the strain on the health-care system. Such reforms would provide relief to Canadian patients, who spent approximately $690 million leaving the country for health care in 2017.

State legislators eager for single-payer should look to the disasters occurring in Canada and Britain. What they see should free them from the notion that social medicine is something worth importing.