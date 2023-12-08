State grant for Long Beach program to train immigrant entrepreneurs

Immigrant entrepreneurs in Long Beach will benefit from a $281,000 state grant aimed at helping the city train them with marketable skills that will help their new businesses succeed.

The City Council voted this week to accept a local Immigrant Integration and Inclusion grant from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, also known as Go-Biz.

The funds will help expand services under the Inclusive Business Navigator program for immigrant entrepreneurs through September 30, 2025.

The grant will be used in collaboration with another training initiative through Pacific Gateway Workforce, a city agency dedicated to workforce development.

The new funds will help expand Pacific Gateway’s training programs, supported by federal resources and private donations, to train immigrants to market their products or services.

To reach that goal, the city has partnered with ORALE, a local organization that advocates for and provides services to immigrants, and Inclusive Business Navigators to build trust with immigrant communities and residents, providing access to government resources. Don’t feel safe reaching out.

ORALE – which stands for Organizing Rooted in Elimination, Liberation and Empowerment – ​​is expected to hire an economic justice manager to provide outreach and case management for program participants. According to ORALE’s website, one of its goals is “to secure opportunities where immigrant communities thrive.”

A staff report to the Tuesday, Dec. 5, council meeting said that once program participants complete the Pacific Gateway training, they are referred to Inclusive Business Navigators for further training to build their businesses Will go.

This step will include writing a business plan, understanding business finances, applying for and obtaining a business license, setting up a business entity, and starting a bank account.

Earlier this year, Long Beach launched the Inclusive Business Navigator Program to provide outreach, workshops, education and direct technical assistance to local small businesses and nonprofits to help them navigate the hardships and disruptions caused by COVID-19. Disruptions can help in economic recovery.

Inclusive Business Navigators assist local entrepreneurs with small business grants and loans, marketing and free business advice and coaching, and access to digital operations and resources in multiple languages.

The staff report said Navigators will also reach out to more immigrant entrepreneurs to increase recruitment in these training workshops and provide individual support as needed.

Courtney Chatterson, program manager for the Long Beach Economic Development Department, could not be reached for comment Friday, Dec. 8.

