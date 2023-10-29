State funds six local economic projects

The FY24 round of the Community One Stop for Development allocates approximately $164 million to 338 local economic development projects in 161 communities. As one of the recipients, Lynn has been awarded funds for six specific programs.

These initiatives include environmental assessments, collaborative workspace development, zoning code amendments, infrastructure improvements, and programs aimed at connecting young individuals to economic opportunities and assisting small businesses in their growth efforts.

The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, amounting to $100,000, will be used by the City of Lynn to assess potentially hazardous materials and environmental issues at the Lynn Multi-Services Center building and associated property. According to the Mass.gov website, the purpose of this assessment is to remove barriers to rehabilitation of the building and ensure long-term preservation of the community services it provides.

The Lynn Museum Foundation, in partnership with the Lynn Museum, has received $81,000 through the Collaborative Workspace Program. This grant will be used to improve spaces within the Lynn Arts building and create a hub for local artists in music, media and visual arts to collaborate and develop their creative endeavors.

Under the Housing Choice Grant Program, Lynn will be awarded $270,000 to review the zoning code. This initiative seeks to simplify the code, align it with sustainable development practices, incorporate Vision Lynn planning, and adhere to MBTA community guidelines.

The MassWorks Infrastructure Program has awarded Lynn $2.4 million for a project focused on improving the intersection of Broad St. at Washington St. and Spring St. These improvements are intended to support two nearby private developments, which will collectively offer 54 housing units and 15,000 sq. ft. of commercial space in Lynn’s Central Business District.

Through the Urban Agenda Grant Program, Roca Inc. will receive $100,000 to execute a Community Employment Readiness Project (CERP). According to the Mass.gov website, the initiative aims to provide trauma-informed workforce development services to connect 60 young women ages 16 to 24 with an estimated 75 children to economic opportunities in Chelsea, Lynn and Revere. Services are case management, cognitive behavioral theory (CBT) skills, transitional employment, and job placement.

Another $100,000 from the Urban Agenda Grant Program will support Lynn Partnership in providing continued assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs, primarily from minority backgrounds. According to the Mass.gov website, its purpose is to grow the micro and small business sector in Lynn and its neighboring areas, strengthening Lynn’s resiliency and diversity while equipping entrepreneurs with the tools needed for successful business development.

Source: itemlive.com