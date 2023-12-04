State Farm in California will no longer issue homeowner's insurance, blaming climate change. wealth of geeks

State Farm General Insurance Company has announced that it will stop offering new homeowners insurance policies in California effective May 27, 2023. The move, which excludes individual auto insurance, comes in response to growing challenges posed by climate change and other market factors.

Main reasons behind the decision

According to a press release, State Farm explained that the decision stemmed from a complex mix of factors, primarily driven by the impacts of climate change. Insurers point to unprecedented increases in construction costs that have exceeded general inflation rates, as well as a sharp increase in disaster-related risks.

Additionally, the reinsurance market – insurance for insurers – has become increasingly challenging, complicating the landscape for companies like State Farm.

Vulnerability to wildfire has been a growing concern in California. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that wildfires have increased in severity and frequency, especially since the 1980s. The past two decades have seen some of the most destructive fire seasons, with drought conditions resulting in abundant dry vegetation, fueling these fires.

This year, California has faced a brutal combination of hurricanes, floods, drought and fires, increasing the risks for insurers like State Farm.

Implications for California homeowners and beyond

The decision marks a worrying trend for California residents seeking new homeowner insurance. The absence of affordable coverage options puts homeowners at significant financial risk, especially in the event of potential fire damage. Current policyholders with State Farm will not be affected, but the company will not consider any new applications in the state.

The impact of such decisions could extend beyond California. As global temperatures rise, leading to more extreme and unpredictable weather events, insurers may consider more areas as higher risk, limiting insurance availability.

Notably, while some insurers are retreating from states such as Florida and Louisiana due to increased hurricane threats, State Farm has expressed its intention to continue its operations in Florida.

efforts to counter the trend

In an email to Axios, California Deputy Insurance Commissioner Michael Sollerin emphasized the state’s commitment to consumer protection.

The California Department of Insurance (CDI) is actively working to implement strategies such as the First Insurance Rebate Program for wildfire protection and substantial wildfire mitigation investments. These initiatives are intended to reduce wildfire risk, making it more viable for insurers to operate in California.

