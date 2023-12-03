State election results: Major victory boosts Indian Prime Minister Modi's re-election bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing a campaign meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Telangana state elections, at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on November 7, 2023.

Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep three of India’s four major states ahead of crucial general elections next year.

BJP has a good lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Congress is leading comfortably in the southern state of Telangana.

More than 160 million people, or one-sixth of India’s electorate, were eligible to vote in the elections held in November. Counting of votes for the fifth state, Mizoram, is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Will these elections prove to be a litmus test for Mr Modi’s chances of securing a historic third term in next year’s general elections? In simple terms, would the strong performance of the Congress signal a possible setback for the BJP?

not enough. In 2018, the Congress won three major state elections – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. After three months, BJP won the general elections at the national level. And In all three states. State elections in India are fought on state or region specific concerns, while general elections revolve around national level issues.

Despite this dynamic, Sunday’s results are a significant boost for Mr Modi, who already has his sights set on a record third term next year.

This victory is also important because BJP has often lagged behind in state elections. To date, the party – which enjoys a comfortable majority in Parliament – ​​rules 15 of India’s 28 states – and only nine of them directly. The rest were in alliance with smaller allies.

Regaining control of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress and retaining Madhya Pradesh for a record fifth time means the BJP looks almost invincible in the “Hindi heartland” of northern and central India. The ten states in this Hindi-speaking region send 225 MPs to Parliament – ​​and the BJP won 177 seats in 2019.

These elections were more important for Congress.

A better performance would have been a big morale boost and would have established the party as the natural leader of the fledgling alliance of 28 opposition parties, collectively known as Bharatiya Janata Party. At one point, the party looked to be the frontrunner to win Madhya Pradesh and later lost momentum as the BJP gained ground. The party has struggled in the past to translate state wins into success in national elections, and is now also failing to retain its state governments. The anti-incumbency wave is more harsh on Congress.

But there is a ray of hope. The Congress managed to capture the southern state of Telangana, where the regional BRS party faced anti-incumbency. After a spectacular victory in Karnataka in May, it is making inroads into South India.

So what were the factors that shaped voting behavior in recent elections? Beyond considerations such as governance track record, caste, identity and the appeal of BJP’s Hindu nationalism, welfare promises also appear to influence voting patterns.

During his campaign, Mr Modi himself announced that the scheme to provide 5 kg of free grains per month to India’s 800 million poorest people would continue for the next five years. His party’s resurgence in Madhya Pradesh was also credited to a program offering a monthly stipend of Rs 1,250. [$16; £12] For eligible women from poor families – About 47% of the state’s 50 million voters are women.

Many commentators have called such cross-party welfarism competitive populism, but in reality it also underlines the vulnerable lives of millions of Indians who depend on state handouts to live a decent life.

A nationwide poll by India Today magazine in August showed that Mr Modi’s popularity remained intact after a decade in power: more than half of respondents felt he should continue to lead India.

The BJP’s formidable arsenal includes its vast resources, 24/7 party organisation, governance based on a strong welfare architecture and a largely supportive media. It is no surprise that Mr Modi and his party look to be in a strong position to win a surprise third term next year.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here To subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from BBC:

Source