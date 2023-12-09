State economies suffer when lawmakers pass anti-LGBTQ+, anti-abortion laws: study

States that pass anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion laws are weakening their economies, according to a new study from the University of Houston.

University researchers surveyed 1,061 people from different backgrounds to see whether these laws would affect their willingness to move to a given state. The survey was conducted after the US Supreme Court announced its decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization In June 2022, the national right to abortion was struck down and states were allowed to ban or severely restrict the procedure. Efforts to restrict LGBTQ+ rights were gaining momentum then and have accelerated this year.

“The majority of people who responded to our survey, regardless of their political leanings, indicated that they would be less inclined to move to states with these policies or that the policies would influence their decision to do so,” said lead author Amanda Baumley. Won’t.” and sociology professor at UH said in a press release. “These policies are more likely to deter migration than encourage it.”

The study found that women and their partners, gay men, lesbian women, and people with LGBTQ+ family members are the most likely to avoid states with these laws. “The findings also suggest that people who are in high-earning occupations, or who invest in work or education opportunities, may be discouraged from moving to states with these policies,” the press release said. Is.”

Baumle said, “Migration attitudes provide an important benchmark for understanding how abortion and LGBT laws and policies influence opinions about the desirability of states as potential destinations.” “If policies are preventing people from moving to a certain state, there could be negative economic and workforce impacts.”

“Our findings suggest that these restrictive laws and policies have an impact on migration attitudes beyond the individuals specifically targeted,” the study said. Population Research and Policy Review.For most respondents in our survey, laws restricting the rights of women and sexual and gender minorities were considered deterrents or irrelevant to their attitudes about migration to a particular state. This was true for most liberals, moderates, and a small number of conservatives. These findings indicate that business owners as well as states, including legislators, should consider the potential social and economic impacts of such legislation as an important component of their policy deliberations.

Looking at a total of 11 types of policies, the researchers found that highly restrictive abortion laws were the most likely to discourage migration to a given state, while gender-affirming care for minors, restricting transgender youth’s sports participation, Or there are laws against censoring LGBTQ+ content. There were less chances in schools.

“I think it fits with a lot of prior research that people think of children as anything that falls outside the gender binary or heterosexuality,” said study co-author Elizabeth Gregory, professor of English and director of women’s gender and sexuality. See us as in need of shelter from.” The study at UH, the release said. “What was surprising was that restrictions on sports participation for transgender youth were viewed less negatively and more as a potential attractor for migration than other policies.”

Still, “only small minorities of the sample reported that any of the eleven policies would serve as a factor increasing their willingness to migrate to a state,” the study said.

Since the Dobbs ruling, at least 21 states have enacted restrictive abortion laws. Additionally, more than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in 43 states this year, of which more than 80 have been passed into law, more than double the number by 2022 on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The first was the worst year. The majority have specifically targeted trans youth.

Source: www.advocate.com