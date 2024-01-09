What could be better than fresh produce from the farmers’ market? Of course, fresh produce from the farmers market can be ordered online from the comfort of your couch.

center market Allows anyone in the State College, Boalsburg, or Lemont areas to order fresh produce without leaving their home.

The website venture was officially launched in the spring of 2020 by North Atherton Farmers Markets (NAFM) board member Sabine Carey. Its launch allowed the community to continue supporting local farmers throughout COVID-19.

“About a third of our orders are local delivery, and our community has really appreciated that option — especially for those who don’t have a car or are isolating at home during the illness,” Carey said.

Now with over 60 local farmers and food artisans, Interface offers everything from locally grown produce, flowers, herbs, baked goods, dairy, egg and meat products and even chef-prepared meals. Does.

Carey said, “When we first launched the online market, we thought it would be a temporary measure, but demand has remained strong, and our customers have really enjoyed the wide selection of producers provided by Center Markets. Are in favor of convenient access.”

Center Markets is in the process of expanding beyond online ordering and is renovating a building in Pine Grove Mills, set to open in the spring, which will allow year-round access to local goods.

The new building will feature a variety of fruit trees and garden beds to reduce single-use waste, showcase local artists, and demonstrate gardening practices that can be replicated at home.

Additionally, the new location will share space with start-up non-profit Center Kitchen Collective which will offer a shared-use kitchen for cooking and nutrition classes and a space for local farmers, food start-ups and food entrepreneurs to use. Will allow.

Orders can be placed at Center Market Website Can be picked up or delivered between noon Wednesday through Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Pickup orders are temporarily available between 2:30 and 4:30 pm at Legacy Builders, located at 25 Decibel Drive in State College.

A list of the farmers Center Markets works with can be found Here,

Megan Kelby is a senior at Penn State studying journalism. She hails from the great state of Delaware and doesn’t tolerate any 302 profanity. Megan is a fan of Sudoku, music, and Rocket Pop. If you feel the need you can email him [email protected],

Source: onwardstate.com