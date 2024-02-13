StartupTN has launched several initiatives to woo entrepreneurs

Chennai: To bring in more entrepreneurs, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Startup Innovation Mission – branded as StartupTN – has decided to develop a common online platform to support and address the needs of startups across the state .

Accordingly, the online system will act as a one-stop point for all the needs of startups in the state, providing all the information required by the companies.

StartupTN, the nodal agency of Tamil Nadu, is responsible for promoting startup and innovation activities in the state.

Currently StartupTN has recognized a total of 7,700 startup companies across around 30 sectors with a seed grant of Rs 14 crore, in addition to 104 incubators.

Shivraj Ramanathan, CEO, StartupTN, told DT Next, “The proposal is to invite multiple IT companies for innovation. It is a continuous process”.

Stating that to develop an online platform, a tender in this regard has already been issued, he said, “MSME Minister, TM Anbarasan launched a program called Seiga Pudhumai for Startups and other new initiatives of StartupTN. Launched a smart card.” , Smart Card offers a wide selection of products and services at discounted rates, specially tailored to meet the needs of startups in their early stages.

The common online portal, which will be developed by hiring IT firms, will have end-to-end digitalization of all processes, sources StartupTN. StartupTN services are provided online only to businesses and citizens.

For this, integration and modification of existing portals has been planned. The new system will also provide forms and reports for the Chief Minister’s dashboard in the state.

The appointed experts will design, develop, implement and maintain innovative solutions for StartupTN’s needs, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) based translation. The online platform will also have integration with banks, e-mail, WhatsApp and SMS gateways as per the latest requirements.

The system will also create a Management Information System (MIS) report dashboard. It will give information about all MIS for many registered start-ups, registered consultants and listed incubators. Similarly, the system will also provide compiled reports on StartupTN schemes.

