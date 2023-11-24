Startups should consider hiring fractional AI executives. techcrunch

Rafael Ozan Contributor

The AI ​​skills gap is real. A recent study by recruiting company Randstad found that job posts referencing generic AI skills have increased by 2,000% since March. It is the third most in-demand skill set and one of the least in supply.

The logical step for enterprise companies is to appoint a chief AI officer (CAIO) to launch their efforts. Earlier this year, Dylan Fox wrote an opinion piece arguing that every Fortune 500 business needs a CAIO.

“Companies that do not integrate AI into their products, operations and business strategy will struggle to remain competitive – and fall behind those that do,” Fox wrote.

It’s a compelling argument that makes sense at the enterprise level. But what about everyone else? Startups and scale-ups alike need to integrate AI – especially if they’re trying to raise money in this AI moment. However, they often do not have the resources or organizational structure to support a senior executive focused specifically on AI.

This is where a Fractional AI Officer comes in. Fractional leadership is a recent workforce trend: experienced executives with subject matter expertise work together with two or more clients, lending their talents to fast-growing companies that need their specific skill set but can’t find it. Cannot afford. This is full time.

The key point here is: having a part-time AI executive is better than a full-time hire in a critical case. AI – particularly generative AI – is such a new technology that in many companies the breadth of experience gives part-time executives an edge over their full-time counterparts.

Three stages of AI adoption

While the promise of generative AI is significant, it is difficult for companies to establish a reliable ROI metric at the adoption stage, especially in an environment where companies are expected to be more conservative in spending.

Increasing productivity and workflow efficiency will likely be the No. 1 driver for generic AI adoption.

Horizon 1: Workflow Efficiency + Productivity

Due to market challenges, companies are looking for ways to free up cash and reduce spending to keep budgets stable in 2024. That’s why increased productivity and workflow efficiency will likely be the No. 1 driver for generic AI adoption. A recent BCG study found that generative AI can drive significant improvements in workflow, operations, and internal tooling – participants using GPT-4 completed an average of 12% more tasks and 25% more work than a control group without GPT-4. % completed faster. This is where we’ll first see ROI. Let’s call it Horizon 1.

Horizon 2: Customer Experience

This is a great step into the next phase of generic AI adoption: improving the customer experience. These days, customers expect much better – and more personalized – digital experiences. If you don’t remember who they are or anticipate their needs they will move to your competitor. Generative AI can bring personalization to your digital experiences.

