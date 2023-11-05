Startups and aspiring entrepreneurs can get support and inspiration at the upcoming event

Startups and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in starting a business are being encouraged to attend a free event organized by Worcestershire County Council.

As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, a campaign dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and supporting startups, the council’s Enterprising Worcestershire team is running a free event.

‘Starting a Business and Building its Future’ is a vibrant event being held on 13th November from 9.30am to 1pm at The Hive and is designed to support early startups and inspire budding entrepreneurs. Has gone.

Hosted by BBC’s Dragons’ Den winner Peter Hill, the event inspired attendees with local success stories and explored the importance of developing a winning pitch, creativity, market research strategies, positioning and coaching for early-stage businesses. Promises to provide valuable insights. ,

Councilor Mark Bayliss, cabinet member with responsibility for the economy, infrastructure and skills, said: “I am thrilled that we are taking part in this global initiative. “We recognize the vital role entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth and social progress. “This event is an excellent taste of the support the Enterprising Worcestershire program can provide and the perfect opportunity for participants to gain invaluable insight, guidance and connections.”

Peter will deliver an energetic and interactive session showing how to successfully pitch your idea. Other confirmed speakers include Real World Consultancy, Rock Solid Consulting, The University of Worcester Business School, Business Intellectual Property Center Worcestershire, and two local businesses who will share their inspirational success stories.

In addition to hosting an event, the council will also launch a social media campaign to inspire future entrepreneurs and highlight the range of support available to pre-start and early stage businesses through its Entrepreneurial Worcestershire programme.

The program offers a two-day Start-It Business Masterclass for aspiring entrepreneurs who have not yet launched their venture, and up to 10 hours of flexible one-to-one for early-stage businesses that have been trading for up to three years Provides coaching.

The program is partly funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Worcestershire County Council, which delivers on behalf of Worcestershire Districts.

To register go to www.businesseventsworcestershire.com.

Source: bromsgrovestandard.co.uk