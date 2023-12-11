Startup's all-electric van is driving innovation with its unique 'closed-loop' production system – how it's different from other EVs

A UK van manufacturer is developing an electric commercial vehicle made from recycled aluminium.

According to a report by Electrek, Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC) developers claim their EV will last more than 20 years after being built in a “closed-loop” production system.

The eCV1 is being designed in partnership with Norwegian industrial company Hydro, which produces recycled aluminium.

“In Hydro we have the right partner who can deliver very high quality ‘green’ aluminum products, delivering significant reductions in embedded carbon,” WEVC CEO Neil Yates told Electrek.

Some 75% of Aluminum Hydro is made from “post-consumer” scrap – rims, cans and other products we use and throw away.

The Vought chassis will be built with the company’s “recycled, low-carbon aluminum,” which is made through a process “certified” to produce less air pollution than other methods, according to Hydro.

Join our newsletter for good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech – straight to your inbox every week!

According to the company, “Our low-carbon primary aluminum is produced using renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydropower and an ultra-efficient production process.”

The fleet is planned to include some types of cabs and vans, including a single bed vehicle. According to WEVC, the EV is planned to reach approximately 230-mile range (although Electrek reports a prototype range of 193 miles).

The manufacturer stated that the battery is “fitted directly into the primary structure.” According to the company website, this helps keep weight down while maximizing payload.

A video clip of the van moving on the road, shared by Electrek, shows what appear to be aluminum blocks mounted on wheels.

“Real-world testing” has begun in England, and production is expected to begin in 2025. According to Electrek’s report, the manufacturing process of the eCV1 should come with 50% less carbon pollution than other similar commercial vehicles.

“We also recognize that repair, reuse and recycling philosophies demand change in both product design, manufacturing process and business practice, and this partnership with Hydro will support broader initiatives such as more sustainable closed-loop recycling during manufacturing end-to-end It will also explore opportunities for vehicle end-of-life recycling options, Yates said in the story.

The EV market is growing in the commercial sector, with even electrified big rigs joining the highways. Tesla has an electric Semi that has also been spotted on highways.

“Together we can deliver on the many sustainability opportunities that come from fully embracing the circular economy,” Yates told Electrek.

Join our free newsletter for great news And actionable information which makes it easier help yourself While helping the planet.

Source: www.thecooldown.com