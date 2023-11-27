Startup Week Malaysia to be held from 1 to 9 December – TNGlobal

editor’s Note: tnglobal Media partner of Startup Week Malaysia

Startup Week Malaysia, the country’s first nationwide initiative dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship, is set to spur innovation from 1-9 December this year.

Organized by a coalition of startup organizations including Women Founders in Malaysia, Nextupasia, Asia School of Business and Cradle – each known for their significant contributions to Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape – the event aims to become a cornerstone for startup founders and the ecosystem at large. Promises.

Stretching from Penang to Johor, and extending to Kota Kinabalu and Klang Valley, Startup Week Malaysia unites ambitious and experienced founders, angel investors, community leaders and other key players. This initiative opens up avenues for participants to gain insights from industry experts, build co-founder relationships, and secure guidance critical to the success of their startup.

Keynote sessions such as Startup School will showcase experienced founders such as Richard Kerr, who will highlight the art of “extending your value through storytelling”, while Rong Luu will uncover the secret of “building effective products” and Bikesh of 1337 Ventures will explain the essentials of startup funding.

Additionally, the event is packed with unique activities, such as networking sessions powered by female founders in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, the thrilling “Fundrace” by Digital Penang, the practical “Bridging the Tech Talent Gap in Malaysia” by Malaysia Pay Gap and 42Malaysia. “, the invigorating “Hiking with Founders” led by Yeo Chen Chow, and the interactive “Barcamp Cyberjaya”, etc.

Some highlights participants can look forward to:

– Peer Power: Level-up and grow together – Connect with experts in branding, business support and law

– Pitch@ASB to hone your pitching skills and get feedback

– Bridging the tech talent gap in Malaysia roundtable with representatives from Malaysian PAYGAP and 42KL

– Session by Ah Beng GPT creator Dylan Tan on leveraging AI for marketing

– Networking activities like Startup Week Slow Run and Founders Hike

“We saw Startup Week Malaysia as a catalyst for a vibrant startup community, equipping founders with the knowledge, connections and resources they need. For our first year, our focus is on creating an inclusive platform for learning and networking that is as diverse as Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit,” Daniel Cervantes, co-founder of Malaysia Startup Week, said in a statement.

For the full lineup and to secure your place at this unprecedented event, expand your network and connect with the country’s innovators at www.startupweekmalaysia.com.

Full list of events and RSVP forms:

Startup Week Malaysia is a week-long celebration dedicated to educating, inspiring and connecting entrepreneurs from across the country. Inaugurated in 2023, the series is powered by a coalition of organizations that are at the forefront of promoting startups and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Malaysia.

