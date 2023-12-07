Startup: the new rock star

Recently I had a very interesting experience being a part of a podcast on “The Generation Gap”. It was attended by three young entrepreneurs, two of whom were 21 years old, one was my son and the other was in his mid-thirties.

It was fascinating to see one earning around $14,000 and the other earning $40,000 monthly. One of them strategically does not recruit any qualified resources for their team, because for them, educational qualification is a disqualification. Surprisingly, his earnings are well above the average salary of CEOs of banks and non-banks in Bangladesh. (In a non-bank financial institution, the CEO salary is less than Rs 5 lakh per month as part of limit controls by the central bank.)

In the 60s and early 70s the most desirable job in the country was the civil service. After independence, its attractiveness for doctors and engineers started waning. In arranged marriages, non-resident Bangladeshis and those recently returned from abroad as well as candidates from these professions were considered a big catch.

In the 80s, the trend changed towards multinational companies, which was further strengthened with the launch of telecommunications companies. Now, the new trend is of start-up founders and influencers, although many people of the older generation have still not accepted them as a noble profession. Soon, they will!

Bangladesh has many successful startups with innovation, resilience and impact in various sectors. These startups have raised millions of dollars in funding from local and international investors and have contributed tremendously to the development of the country.

Bkash is Bangladesh’s first and only unicorn company, valued at $2 billion in 2021, although India has over 100 unicorns with a total valuation of $350 billion. Unfortunately, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are struggling to keep pace with India despite state-level support.

Startups are important for the development of Bangladesh as they create jobs and promote innovation and economic growth. They introduce new ideas, promote technological progress, tackle social issues and put Bangladesh on the global map.

The most significant risk of the current start-up ecosystem is its financial dependence on external investors. If these investors stop investing, their entire existence is threatened. Operational challenges often thwart their initial success.

More importantly, when external funds are injected, founders are forced to adhere to governance and financing aspects that were not part of their initial plans or calculations. My son often teaches me how not having proper accounts and records is ideal for a start-up!

Sixty percent of startups fail to survive due to flawed product market fit, inadequate resources, and inadequate guidance, while 30 percent fail at the operational level due to wrong business models, demand generation, governance, and planning issues. Only 10 percent succeed due to operational excellence, good governance, agile culture, etc.

Startups are a rapidly emerging sector that is set to grow, because our young entrepreneurs are passionate, flexible and adaptable. They should focus on developing unique business models, understanding the local market, and leveraging technology while keeping social impact in mind. Many resources like Startup Bangladesh and Bangladesh Angel Investors Network provide assistance. Also, our government needs to intervene and provide assistance when needed.

Another important factor is the support and understanding of parents. They need to become an integral part of this ecosystem so that these bright rock stars can flourish with their full support. My son has full support of parents in his tertiary studies as well as his startup venture. Its purpose was to enable him to gain the experience that an academic degree alone cannot provide.

Even if he fails, the knowledge he is gathering along the way will be very valuable to any career path he takes in the future. Now the ball is in the court of parents to see their children become CEOs after years of hard work or support them to become entrepreneurs-cum-CEOs much earlier.

Startups are the hope of a better Bangladesh and entrepreneurship is the dream of the new Bangladesh.

The author is Founder and Managing Director of Buildcon Consultancies Ltd

Source: www.thedailystar.net