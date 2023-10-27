Startup stakeholders see early returns from secondary shares

Business man investor handshake with global network link connection and graph chart stock market , [+] Diagram and city background, digital technology, internet communication, teamwork, partnership concept getty

In the volatile world of startups, where success and failure often hang in precarious balance, the ability to adapt and make strategic decisions is critical. As the landscape evolves, companies face various challenges that require innovative solutions. One challenge that has gained prominence in 2023 is the debate around startups selling secondary shares – especially after experiencing valuation declines. Startups, more than any other business, depend on capital to fuel their growth and further development. Traditionally, primary shares serve as the primary means for raising funds, providing a cash injection that can be used to fuel expansion, hire talent, and invest in research and development. However, as the market has become more volatile, many startups have turned to secondary share sales as a potential source of liquidity for early team members and investors.

Chart showing the main differences of selling startup shares in the primary versus secondary market. Josipa Majic Pridin

Secondary Shares: A Lifeline for Early Team Members and Investors

One of the key benefits of startups selling secondary shares is immediate access to liquidity for both the team and early investors. In an industry where financial stability may be low, the opportunity to sell shares on the secondary market can ease the financial burden faced by employees and early investors. This liquidity may be particularly valuable in times of economic uncertainty or as a means of compensation for team members who have been with the company for a significant period of time. Additionally, secondary shares can help early stage investors exit their investments with potentially attractive returns. For angel investors, seed and pre-seed stage VC funds and other stakeholders who took calculated risks to support a startup’s growth – the ability to sell shares can be an attractive opportunity to cash out their original investment, especially in an environment like ours. In right now.

Secondaries Gaining Traction: Open AI, Neuralink, Anduril, Entropic

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT integration for Bing during keynote , [+] Microsoft in Redmond, Washington on February 7, 2023. -CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft’s long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, which he said heralds a new era for online search. (Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP) (Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The secondary market for unicorn companies experienced significant activity following valuation cuts throughout most of 2023. A prime example of this trend is OpenAI which recently caught the attention of investment firm Thrive Capital. A tender offer is to be made to buy OpenAI shares from employees, in a deal led by Thrive Capital, which would bring the company’s paper valuation to at least $80 billion – significantly higher than a similar transaction made just six months ago. Growth.

Thrive Capital’s participation in OpenAI is evidence of the strong market demand for shares of unicorn companies, especially those working in cutting-edge technology areas such as AI. Exactly half a year ago, in April, OpenAI sold employee shares to Thrive and other investors at a valuation of $27 billion. However, the latest transaction is expected to increase the company’s value by at least three times, putting it among the highest-value companies backed by venture capital.

While the valuation surge experienced by OpenAI is notable, it is important to contextualize this example within the broader landscape of secondary market activity in 2023. The market has seen many VC funds actively participating in the purchase of secondary shares, aiming to capitalize on the potential growth of these unicorn companies. The examples of Horizon Ventures, Accel, and Sequoia Capital highlight the variety of VC funds actively participating in the secondary market and their willingness to invest significant capital in promising unicorn companies. The companies garnering the most attention on secondary share platforms are AI companies. They are leading the bandwagon effect. These include OpenAI and Neuralink’s rival Anthropic.AI, a cutting-edge neurotechnology company dedicated to developing high-bandwidth brain-machine interfaces, which recently completed its first human clinical trial, Anduril, modern Has received FDA approval for Raksha. Tech startup offering a suite of autonomous systems for the US Department of Defense. There are more negative examples, including secondaries circulating at significant discounts compared to its latest round – such as Flexport, a digital-first freight forwarder and customs broker backed by several big names.

Flexport secondary prices were a source of negative signal this year, with secondaries circulating at almost 50% discounts in many markets. $4 billion, down from its latest round’s valuation of $8 billion. While early investors said they were liquidating their investments for personal needs – news later emerged that Flexport’s revenue declined by more than 70% in the first half of the year and that the CEO, CFO

CFO

And the CHRO was suddenly fired.

The growing popularity of secondary selling platforms. Some are becoming acquisition targets for funds

In this dynamic financial landscape, platforms like Carta, AngelList, Forge, Sandhill, and EquityZen have emerged, paving the way for individual investors to access the hottest startups before they go mainstream. Carta, the leader in the game, connects investors with pre-IPO companies, enabling them to buy or sell private market shares. AngelList, on the other hand, takes a community-driven approach. Providing a platform for both startups and investors, AngelList facilitates connections and fosters relationships. Forge leverages its expertise in trading private markets stocks to build relationships with institutional investors and startups, empowering investors to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of emerging opportunities. Sandhill, formerly known as Stonks, is an example of entering the retail investor market using a gamified investing experience. By offering fractional shares of private companies, Sandhill allows investors to participate in the growth potential of startups without investing large sums – and often through engaging weekend video streams, catering to the needs of the busy retail investor. completes. This unique approach encourages engagement and democratizes access to the startup world. The popularity of these platforms doesn’t stop there: news has just arrived that Equation, a leading provider of software solutions for LPs (Limited Partners), is aiming to join forces with Equation, an investment analysis firm specializing in secondary transactions. Secondary market by acquiring Betterfront. This acquisition is seen as an important step towards transforming the way investors access and analyze secondary opportunities, incorporating automation and data-driven insights into this relatively traditional market. The thesis argues that BetterFront’s acquisition of Equator is motivated by a desire to streamline and modernize the secondary market. By integrating BetterFront’s cutting-edge technology, Equation aims to empower LPs with more efficient, transparent and data-informed decision-making processes when it comes to secondary investments. This acquisition aligns with the broader trend of digital transformation in the private equity industry – so the combination of Equitation’s expertise in software solutions with BetterFront’s robust data analytics platform can potentially open up a new era of growth and access for the secondary market. which will benefit both investors and the broader public. Ecosystem.

Conclusion: Secondaries are here to stay, unlocking liquidity, trajectory signals and new investor audiences for late-stage companies

Lack of liquidity appears to be a persistent theme across all stages of VC investors – lack of M&A activities, declining valuations with a drawdown in 2023 and waves of layoffs have led them to seek alternative solutions. The delayed IPO market has also forced early team members and employees, who relied on liquidity – to shop around, often settling on secondary platforms as the most convenient option. This will result in the imminent inclusion of retail investors through platforms like Sandhill, as they look to participate in the value creation of the most prominent unicorn names, while funds will increasingly use signals from Carta, Forge, EquityZen and others as signals. . Confidence or nervousness in the short and medium term.