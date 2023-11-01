Startup Nation’s shocking warning

Netanel Eliav, CEO and founder of Israeli tech firm SiteBit, gives a demonstration before a massive event , [+] A screen showing images from surveillance cameras installed along the Mediterranean Sea in his office in Tel Aviv on February 17, 2022. – The Israeli city of Ashdod is testing whether an artificial intelligence program that detects drowning risks could help save lives on its beaches. Developed by SiteBit, the program uses information collected from surveillance cameras to determine who is in the water – an adult or child, for example – if they are walking or limping, and at that location. is the speed of current. (Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP) (Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

At the heart of what is affectionately known as the “Startup Nation,” Israel has consistently demonstrated a remarkable synergy of human ambition and technological sophistication. Every budding entrepreneur, tech enthusiast and avid Forbes reader is well aware of the story of this small country that has left a lasting mark on the innovation landscape. With drones flying over a 42km stretch of the Gaza Strip and showcasing its progress, Israel’s technological supremacy appeared unstoppable.

However, the Hamas attack on October 7 has not only surprised but deeply shaken many of us. The fact that Israel, renowned for its impeccable technological credentials, could be momentarily stopped by Hamas is both disappointing and disappointing. The bold tactics adopted – bulldozers breaking barriers, paragliders effectively challenging security, and calculated attacks on vital communication centers – serve as a clear warning.

Topshot – US President Joe Biden joins Israeli Prime Minister to launch Israeli war , [+] Cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, as Middle East anger flares after a rocket attack on a hospital in war-torn Gaza killed hundreds of people, with Israel and the Palestinians quick to blame. (Photo by Miriam Elster/Pool/AFP) (Photo by Miriam Elster/Pool/AFP via Getty Images) Poole/AFP via Getty Images

According to a Time Magazine report, on October 7, a significant portion of Israel’s permanent military forces, 70% at the start of the war, were deployed to the West Bank, with the majority of these forces serving isolated settlements located primarily in Palestine. The task was to protect the enclaves. territory rather than ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens within the country’s recognized borders. According to Reuters and supported by the Times of Israel, the rising tensions and upcoming military actions in the region reflect a broader story of the escalating conflict, with different sources shedding light on the unfolding situation from different vantage points. It goes beyond a nation’s defense strategy; It reflects all of us in the global community.

Topshot – Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts a rocket (R) fired by Hamas , [+] Movement from Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, as seen in the skies over the Gaza Strip overnight on May 14, 2021. – In response to a new attack, Israel bombarded Gaza with artillery and airstrikes on Friday, May 14. Rocket fire from a Hamas-run enclave (Photo by Anas Baba/AFP) (Photo by Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

As we center our businesses, investments, and strategies around technology, we must confront a troubling question: Are we, in our pursuit of technological excellence, unwittingly neglecting those innate human tendencies Who have guided us historically?

Compared to countries such as the United States, China, and France, Israel lags dangerously behind in the development of an integrated national AI strategy. “In an era of rapid technological advancements, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence is not just an option, but a necessity to ensure security,” said Tsvi Gal, a leading technology expert and head of Enterprise Technology Services at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Needed.” And the prosperity of countries where AI is not a replacement for human expertise, but a force multiplier that empowers defense and security professionals to make more informed and effective decisions.

For a closer perspective on current events, I corresponded with Dan Edica. He spent six years in Israel’s special operations intelligence unit. He is also the founder and CEO of WalkMe. “The technical capability of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is world renowned – and with good reason. Israel is the birthplace of technological innovation, from the life-saving Iron Dome missile defense system to Mobileye, Waze, and even the first USB flash drive.

He continued to say that current events need to be used as fuel for future innovation. “Such challenges only sharpen our focus and fuel our commitment towards technological innovation in security and defence. We will emerge stronger, smarter and more resilient. Our tech ecosystem thrives under pressure, becoming stronger and more resilient.”

His faith is inspiring. Israel will return. But how can they start a comeback?

Sam Altman (c), American entrepreneur, investor, programmer, and founder and CEO of Artificial Intelligence , [+] Intelligence company OpenAI, and company co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever (R), speak together at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2023. (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP) (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

First step towards a secure future

Advanced Intelligence Maturity: It is important for Israel to invest in enhancing its intelligence and analytical skills to avoid unexpected attacks.

This journey may include the deployment of sophisticated AI cognitive agents for vigilant surveillance and threat identification, as well as enhanced inter-agency intelligence coordination, including digital twins technology.

Strengthening Cyber ​​Resilience: In an era where cyber warfare is on the rise, a strong cybersecurity architecture is indispensable for Israel. This includes using AI-powered mechanisms with quantum to rapidly detect and mitigate cyber adversaries, as well as nurturing a cadre of dedicated cybersecurity experts to protect critical infrastructure and networks. Is.

Border Security Detail: The deployment of AI, 5G and innovative technologies could drastically increase vigilance along the Israeli border, leading to the introduction of avant-garde surveillance systems and sensors to detect and prevent infiltration attempts by militants.

Incorporating AI into military operations: The continued process of assimilating AI and emerging technology into the military enterprise, including AI-empowered drones and precision weapons, could move Israel closer to effectively neutralizing adversary threats while reducing risks to its military personnel. . In addition to autonomous weapons, AI systems should be deployed to help inform military leaders in making real-time decisions regarding combat strategy. AI can process and analyze massive amounts of data from various intelligence technologies, helping to save lives and prevent future military disasters.

Counter-intelligence investment: A key agenda item should be counter-intelligence to analyze and counter terrorist organizations – which was a key element in the victory of the previous attack. Misinformation during these attacks is worrying and deadly. The volume of misinformation and the speed at which it is coming far exceeds verification efforts. Then, AI must be deployed safely and efficiently to confirm or refute all information on the web.

Augmented AI: Instead of relying on technology alone or falling back on humans alone, Israel should develop AI-assisted technologies for quick data processing, decision advice and real-time anomaly detection, which will bring Israel back to the leadership position. Could.

AI is not the savior. It is a tool. We need leaders in this field who will make decisions and deploy AI to save lives now and prevent deaths in the future.