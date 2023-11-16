Startup founders talk about their path to entrepreneurship at Calgary’s Innovation Week

Some of Calgary’s early tech founders came back to Platform Calgary on November 14 as a preview ahead of the launch of Innovation Week YYC.

Nate Glubish, Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, is joined by Dr. Brain Everett, founder and CEO of Orpix, and Nina Bernasconi, one of Skip the Dishes’ leading employees and director of financial partnerships with Neo Financial, on their journey into innovation. , emphasized the essential role that technology has played in realizing their goals.

This was the unofficial start of a week of events that will continue to foster growth and innovation in Calgary’s technology sector.

“We want to make Calgary a place where companies can compete globally, be a magnet for innovative and creative thinkers, and a place where we can foster real-world research and development through corporate investment and post-secondary collaboration. “We can accelerate R&D,” said Megan Zimmerman, senior director of business development at Calgary Economic Development.

Everett said Calgarians, armed with the resources and initiatives available across the city, have demonstrated their ability to rise to challenges and engage in collaborative efforts within the work environment.

“I think in general there is a very high level of openness within the community to collaborate and make sure things happen,” Everett said.

“They were harnessing these places, partnerships and landscapes to enable development and contribute to impactful areas.”

Tips for those considering the tech entrepreneurial journey

Bernasconi said you don’t always have to be a founder to start your journey as an entrepreneur and do something new. There are a lot of start-ups or different scale-ups that are looking for people. That said, you can gain experience by working at early-stage companies and see what it takes to take it to the next level.

“Maybe you are not ready to take the risk and start your own business. You can always join something that is on the way to growth,” Bernasconi said.

Everett encouraged would-be entrepreneurs starting new initiatives to consider what kind of impact they want to make. With the option of maintaining the status quo or bringing about change, she advocates striving to improve the world and make positive contributions.

Her advice: “Go for it.”

