Startup founder Charlie Javis to be prosecuted in 2024 over alleged JPMorgan fraud

Charlie Javis, accused of defrauding JPMorgan into buying his now-defunct college financial aid company, Frank, is scheduled to go to trial in October.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein set the trial date for 2024 in an order filed in New York and said in the filing that prosecutors will require JPMorgan Chase to present more evidence that could benefit Javis in his defense.

Javis was convicted in May on charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy. He pleaded innocent to fraud charges and is out on $2 million bond.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Javis “falsely and dramatically” inflated the number of Frank clients in order to “induce” JPMorgan to acquire Frank. According to prosecutors, Javis repeatedly said the company had more than 4 million customers, when it actually had only a few hundred thousand.

The government said Javis created the fake number by providing the bank with a list of fake names and emails, court documents show.

Javis founded Frank in 2017, and was acquired by JPMorgan in 2021. The bank also hired Javis and other Frank employees as part of the deal. Prosecutors said Javis received more than $21 million for selling his equity stake in the startup and $20 million in retention bonuses.

In October, Javis said in a court filing that JPMorgan did not produce “potentially thousands” of documents, including its internal evaluation of the Frank acquisition, Frank’s internal investigation, and internal communications between JPMorgan employees.

“The government’s response has been deliberate inaction, making it clear that although JPMC possesses highly relevant, potentially exculpatory, readily available materials that are amenable to the government’s subpoena,” the filing said. But the government does not intend to collect them.”

Javis said that “the government seems content to base its entire complaint (and theory of the case) on a set of documents selected by the JPMC.”

Court documents show federal prosecutors argued they had obtained and turned over all documents related to the government and the defense.

Prosecutors said, “The simple reality is that JPMC (like dozens of other subpoena recipients in this case) is complying with the government’s subpoena, and the government is complying with its discovery obligations.”

Yet, in this week’s order, Judge Hellerstein ruled that federal prosecutors have the authority to “search” and “produce” to JPMorgan Chase under existing subpoenas, emails and documents related to all JPMorgan executives or employees referenced in the complaint. There must be a need. ,

Hellerstein said the government should find and produce the documents by the end of next week.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called the bank’s acquisition of the franc a “big mistake” on a January conference call, Reuters reports. The bank discontinued the franc in January.

Prosecutors and the defense will return to court for their next status conference in January.

