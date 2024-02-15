Startup emerges from secret with $25 million for robots that make bricks as fast as humans — and solve a massive labor shortage

The work of masons is difficult. It requires skill and experience. It is hard on the back and knees. Hands too. You have to be outside in all kinds of weather. Perhaps it’s not surprising that there aren’t many young people queuing up for apprenticeships. The shortage of skilled brick masons is contributing to the housing crisis across Europe and slowing major construction projects in the US as well.

Now Monumental, an Amsterdam-based startup founded by an experienced team of serial entrepreneurs and AI experts, has been working in stealth mode for two and a half years on what it thinks is the solution: brick makers. A new breed of robot.

The company is also announcing a new funding round of $25 million co-led by Plural, an early-stage European venture capital fund led by several successful former startup founders. VC firm Hummingbird is the other co-lead, with Northzone, Foundational and NP-Hard Ventures also participating in the round. Monumental’s valuation was not revealed following the financing round.

Monumental’s robots use pioneering AI technology for self-driving cars and a new generation of cheap robotic parts to create robots that can work on almost any new building site and at a cost that is comparable to human bricklayers. .

This is an example of an area where robots are not taking over humans’ jobs. Instead they are filling a void in the labor market that already exists and is unlikely to be filled by people in the future.

For example, the Netherlands requires 100,000 new homes per year to sustain a growing population, which is partly driven by immigration as well as government policies to encourage home ownership. But the country only has enough construction workers to build 60,000 new units annually, with a severe shortage, especially of masons. Meanwhile, in the US, the construction industry is facing a shortage of more than half a million workers, with brick-laying being the specialty where the deficit is most severe.

Salar Al Khafaji, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said he became obsessed with the idea of ​​applying AI to projects like construction and manufacturing in the physical world after selling his previous startup Silk, which created software to help people Was. Visualize Data acquired data analytics giant Palantir in 2016 for an undisclosed sum.

Construction is a huge industry, accounting for $14 trillion in 2022 or 15% of global GDP. Al Khafaji said he originally wanted to try to automate work on large infrastructure projects such as high-speed rail lines and bridges. But these multi-billion dollar projects, which usually involve large government contracts, involve complex contract bidding processes that can take months and years, and usually require a partnership with a consortium of companies. Is.

So they started thinking about residential construction, which is expected to have annual spending of $1 trillion in Europe and about $5.3 trillion in the US, which was still a huge market opportunity but had much shorter contract cycles. Speaking to general contractors in Europe, he highlighted the lack of skilled masons as a source of construction delays.

For example, in the UK, there is a gap of 75,000 persons between the number of skilled masons needed for the level of new house construction that the current British government is targeting, and the number actually available.

Stan Tamkivi, Plural partner who led the firm’s investment in Monumental, said the startup fits into his thesis that the way to profit from the AI ​​boom is to go after very specific verticals where the technology is solving a specific need.

Tamkivi, an Estonian who was an early Skype executive and later became a serial entrepreneur, said Monumental is also an important insight into how robotics is changing. Earlier it used to be that 80% of robot innovation was in hardware and 20% in software. “Now we are turning it around,” he said, “with software becoming a key differentiator and hardware becoming increasingly commoditized.”

Other companies have tried to build brick-laying robots before, and they haven’t revolutionized the industry at all. But most of these robots were large and expensive machines that required a construction site to be specially modified to accommodate them. Others may lay only unusual types of bricks or only a particular brickwork pattern. Furthermore, most previous companies that tried to sell physical robots to manufacturing companies often balked at a price tag of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single machine.

Monumental has attempted to address each of these issues. First, its robots are relatively compact and can deal with the chaotic environments of most construction sites by using autonomous navigation techniques previously used for self-driving cars and trucks to help them navigate around obstacles and people. So to receive. The robots have thick rubber wheels to help them move on rough, gravelly or sandy ground.

The company uses a team of three robots to lay bricks. Picks up bricks from a pile and takes them to the brick-making robot. Next do the same for the mortar, which is usually extracted from a large storage silo. They hand these over to a brick-laying robot, which has two tower cranes that allow it to lay bricks from the top level of a building’s ground floor. For higher floors, the robot moves on a scissor lift that raises it. The bricklayer collects the mortar and lays the bricks autonomously.

But the process still requires a human mason to smooth the mortar, and also install the wall ties that connect the bricks to the rest of the home’s structure. And while Monumental’s robots are much cheaper than traditional industrial robots, with their components costing only $25,000, or one-tenth the cost of competing robots, Monumental does not sell them to manufacturing firms. Instead, it sells bricklaying services, charging customers per brick laid, similar to how human masons typically charge in Europe, and at a price that is comparable to that of a human bricklayer. . Its service includes a human mason who helps monitor the robots and perform tasks that robots cannot do.

“One of the biggest surprises for us is that we thought we would have to be a little cheaper [than human masons],” Al Khafaji said. “It turns out nobody cares.” This is because most construction contractors charge their clients, the developers, on a cost plus basis. In fact, some contractors said they would be happy to pay a premium to Monumental to ensure that the work would be completed on time.

While Monumental’s robots lay bricks at the same speed as human masons, Al Khafaji said they could complete the job faster by deploying swarms of robots to do the same job. Due to the shortage of human masons, this is not something a contractor can typically do with people.

Khafaji said Monumental’s robots can also create many different brick patterns, meaning large residential housing developments can be designed with homes that look more individual and less cookie-cutter than before. . This should mean that contractors who can offer this facility to developers can win more business.

Khafaji said Monumental will use the new funds to expand its fleet of robots (it currently only has four teams of three in operation) and grow its staff, which currently numbers only 15.

