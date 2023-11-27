Startup Building: The epicenter of Provo’s entrepreneurial spirit – The Daily Universe

The iconic Startup Building chimney was built in 1898 by the Startup family. There were startup candy makers who brought their business from England to Provo. (Photo courtesy of Startup Building)

Provo residents may recognize the startup building by its tall chimneys, courtyard converted into a container yard, exposed brick or rustic feel.

The building, which was originally a candy factory, was constructed by the Startup family more than 120 years ago. Today, this building is about a different kind of startup.

While living in Palo Alto, California, Tom Taylor, owner of an old warehouse, said he was having difficulty keeping tenants.

“I went to San Francisco to visit a friend who was an artist, and he was in this big art studio complex. It was just an old warehouse, just chopped up into these fun little spaces. And I thought, ‘Ah, we can do that too.’ So we did,” he said.

This new initiative was extremely successful, Tom said, because they were making more money than when they had a single tenant, but they were actually charging artists less than they would have paid elsewhere. Used to do.

“(The artists) created a community that was amazing. They had a lot of art shows, and they loved visiting each other’s studios,” Tom said.

Startup building during the renovation process. The family had to weaken the building to achieve the desired appearance. (Courtesy of Tom Taylor)

After moving to Provo, the family ended up trading the warehouse in Palo Alto for the Startup Building and the Hide & Fur Building, he said.

Tom’s son Anders Taylor, who now manages the building with his wife Courtney Taylor, graduated from BYU in 2011 and worked with his father renovating the startup building, Tom said.

“We started from the ground up, it was really rough, you know, that area of ​​town was in the middle of nowhere, just not on the map – tumbleweeds in the parking lot every week. And the pioneer was not there. There were no apartments nearby. It was just, it was chaotic,” Tom said.

Courtney said the condition of the building was “appalling” and “very poor”.

“We thought we were going to find some treasure, so we emptied it by hand, throwing everything out the third-floor window into a big trash can below. Most of it went into the trash,” Tom said.

Once the building was stripped of bricks and beams, city officials approached the Taylor family and asked if they would host BYU’s startup accelerator in the building, Tom said.

One of the common rooms in the Startup Building. Taylor tries to make this space as collaborative as possible. (Courtesy of Startup Building)

“It’s called an accelerator because they bring in advisors and different types of support. They’ve got partners that help with legal things, banking and all these different things. And they just focus on these companies and helping them grow. They’re able to grow quickly,” Anders said.

Owlet is one of the companies started by BYU students that came from this type of accelerator, he said.

“They made these baby monitors. It’s like a little sock that wears on your baby’s foot and alerts you in the middle of the night if they’re not getting enough oxygen, Anders said.

After a successful startup accelerator, the Taylor family focused on developing a brand for the building, he said.

A friend of his, Tom said, introduced the family to the CEO of a top marketing company, the same one responsible for Utah’s “Life Elevated” slogan.

“The main thing he wanted to convey to us was not to use a startup name. He said, ‘This is equivalent to calling it a failure. 90% of startups fail. Don’t call it a failure,” Tom said.

A private office in the Startup Building. There are more than 30 offices throughout the building. (Photo courtesy of Startup Building)

After trying a few different names, the Taylor family went against the CEO’s advice, Anders said.

“We started repainting it in the startup building. And it’s funny because the startup building, it really tells about the history of the building and the startup family that built it. The startup candy company that was there. But at the same time, everyone who sees a startup building thinks, ‘Oh, this is the place for startup companies.’ And they’re right, it is,” he said.

One of the main efforts, Anders said, was to make the office space as open and collaborative as possible.

He said, “We really realized that there is such a strong entrepreneurial community here in Provo and Utah Valley… We realized we were going to try to cater to that demographic.”

There are about 35 offices spread across the building, Anders said, but it also has an event space on the main floor and a patio that can seat 300 people. This place is usually used for weddings.

“(The startup name) is about the whole wedding thing because weddings are the most intimate startups,” Tom said.

The venue decorated for the wedding. The main floor and courtyard can seat up to 300 people. (Photo courtesy of Startup Building)

Seeing how the community has engaged with the space has been one of the most fun parts of managing the building, Courtney said.

From 2014 to 2018, the Startup Building parking lot was the location of Provo’s Food Truck Roundup, Anders said.

The weekly event started with just a few food trucks, Courtney said, but it quickly became a big hit, even though the family didn’t do any marketing for it.

“In one week, we had 40 trucks and we probably had 3,000 or 4,000 people come through,” Anders said.

Provo residents have hosted art walks, concerts, markets and countless other events at the startup building, the family said.

These events, as well as the collaborative office space, have helped bring the community together, Courtney said.

“I think in terms of impacting the community, I think you have a lot of people who are working out of their garage, or a spare bedroom or that kind of thing and they really have the opportunity to graduate. There is no place for it. The Startup Building has really attracted that entrepreneurial nature across the city, and given them a place to, you know, kind of aspire to… I think that entrepreneurial spirit has always been here,” Tom said. .

Looking toward the future, the family said they want to continue to make the space as conducive to collaboration as possible.

“It’s kind of like a sculpture where first you have the big hammer, the big chisel, and you’re roughing it up. And I think now…we’re working with smaller chisels and improving,” Tom said.

Those interested in learning more about the Startup Building’s event and office space can read more here.

