Startup Admits Office Cocktail Bar Wasn’t a Good Idea

pour one out

Just six months after opening a cocktail lounge in its San Francisco offices, fintech startup Expensify is closing its decked-out company bar.

In a company blog post, Expensify CEO David Barrett admitted that the “secret experiment” behind the bar and coworking lounge, which was built into its $9 monthly membership and was complete with “a nightly champagne sunset toast,” Another move was to motivate employees to come back to the office after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The CEO said, the results of that experiment have now come out. For the most part, even a free, gimmicky bar that delivers drinks and cappucinos straight to one’s desk can’t keep remote-first company employees coming back. office with any regularity – although it apparently attracted randos who loaded their bags with free cans of Liquid Death brand water.

As sfist Reportedly, the Expensify Lounge “experiment” was very expensive in that the company had to pay a quarter of a million dollars for a liquor license, and although there are no public details of how much the company spent on drinks and labor, Barrett’s admission that The line for the lounge was sometimes out the door, indicating that they were doing heavy business with very little money from the bar.

just stay home

This incident goes to show how difficult it is for managers to motivate their wary employees, who have long since tasted the benefits of working from home, to return to the office with any kind of regularity. It is done.

In her blog post, Barrett declared that if even a free, fancy cocktail lounge can’t bring employees back to the office in a meaningful way, then the physical office, as pundits have echoed, is “dead.”

“I think it’s safe to say that anyone going to the office every day is probably going because they feel pressured (either by their boss or their peers),” he wrote, “not because they actually have to.” This is his favorite place.”

This could be read as a dig at Barrett’s fellow tech CEOs, who have reversed previous remote work commitments and tried to force employees back into physical office locations — a move that many workers responded to with disapproval. Has just left the job.

Adding to its long list of employee perks, which includes its offshore program that pays workers to take remote work trips once a year, Expensify will open another bar next to its Portland, Oregon headquarters — though that one outside. Free drinks with membership won’t go away.

As for the “epic” SF Expensify Lounge, Barrett said that by November 1, it would become “an exciting but limited chapter in Silicon Valley lore.”

