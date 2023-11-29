StartMeUPHK Festival showcases Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector

[Sponsored article]

The StartMeUPHK Festival concluded a successful week-long series of events, networking activities and pitching competitions on 17 November, with more than 12,000 participants from 85 countries and territories and 16,000 online viewers tuning into the Hong Kong events.

The annual event, organized by Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), showcases the city’s thriving innovation and technology sector, and is attended by start-ups, investors, global business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world, who explore developments in sectors including Web3. of. HealthTech, PropTech, GreenTech and GamFi.

Under the theme “A Future Unlimited”, the festival featured panelist discussions in which over 600 speakers representing the business and start-up sectors exchanged insights on developments in the information and technology (I&T) landscape and Told how they can bring change in the future. , Over 800 one-to-one business-matching meetings were also organized between start-ups, investors and potential partners to explore business opportunities.

The event consisted of eight main events in addition to community activities around Hong Kong. A satellite event was also held in Bangkok, where executives and innovators discussed corporate strategies to foster innovation and growth.

This year’s choice of venues including Ocean Park and Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade allowed the Festival to take advantage of the diverse environments of these locations and create an immersive experience for participants as the event marked a return to an in-person format.

Hong Kong’s dynamic start-up ecosystem is demonstrating resilience, attracting innovative entrepreneurs and global capital. The city has not only fostered the growth of unicorns, but is also home to a variety of start-ups specializing in fintech, retail tech, healthtech, Internet of Things (IoT) and proptech.

At the opening ceremony, “Game On! 2023″, Michael Wong, Acting Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Government, said that the city’s fast-growing start-up community now numbers a record number of 4,000 companies. He said, “These figures are very encouraging and show that start-ups in Hong Kong All the necessary elements are present for the nutrition and support of the

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong Government, delivered his opening remarks at the Startup World Cup Asia Finale 2023.

Other key speakers, including Professor Sun Dong, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, expressed similar sentiments. Speaking at the Startup World Cup Asia Finale 2023, he said Hong Kong is recognized as a world-class financial center and “is striving to become an international innovation and technology hub, allowing our city to thrive and thrive.” Has become an ideal destination to flourish”.

Similar views were expressed by Alpha Lau, director general of investment promotion at InvestHK. “Despite the ongoing challenges posed by macroeconomic uncertainties, Hong Kong’s start-up ecosystem has shown remarkable resilience and growth,” he said, adding that the government is continuing to attract large companies, start-ups, talent and capital. Will continue to implement strategies for.

The festival examined the challenges we face in various aspects of our daily lives and explored how potential I&T applications can provide solutions.

Sustainability emerged as a major theme across all sectors. During a keynote speech at the “St. Gallen Symposium Hong Kong – GBA Forum 2023” about the Greater Bay Area, Bernard Chan, Chairman of our Hong Kong Foundation, emphasized the role of collaboration within the region to incorporate sustainable business practices into business models. Gave. Christine Loh, chief growth strategist at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, emphasized the role that family offices can play in channeling capital toward sustainable businesses.

(From left) Alexander Bent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Undivided Ventures; Michael Chan, Managing Director, MTR Lab; Vikalp Sablok, Director, Investment Genesis, Asia-Pacific Region Programme, NatureWest, The Nature Conservancy; and William Yuen, Head of Market Intelligence, BlueOnion, joined the panel discussion on “1.5°C Summit – Defining the Decade for Impact with Technology”.

A similar message emerged at the “1.5°C Summit – The Breakthrough Decade for Impact with Technology”, which focused on climate change and sustainability. Alexander Bent, co-founder and managing partner of Undivided Ventures, which invests in early-stage companies in the built environment, urged organizations to invest in socially responsible companies and address sustainability issues to maintain their competitiveness. Called for.

The “Real Estate Beyond 2023” conference explored potential I&T solutions to housing and sustainability issues. The one-day event included keynote speeches, panel discussions and small group dialogues with business and technology leaders, one of whom was Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation), Sino Group. The conference discussed various aspects of the housing sector and the possibility of collaboration between property developers and proptech start-ups to find solutions to help the sector meet decarbonization targets.

The roles of artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 were highlighted at the “Asia Health Innovation Summit 2023”, organized by venture capital and accelerator firm Brink. The summit provided a platform for regional start-ups, professionals and investors in the health sector to exchange ideas.

Discussions focused on the impact of AI – particularly generative AI – on healthcare, workforce transformation and emerging innovations with Dr Frank Pun, head of Insilico Medicine in Hong Kong, highlighting its potential in generating experimental data to help patients , especially when health care professionals are faced with new or relatively unknown diseases.

(From left): Patricia Cheong, founder of MM Marketing Communications Consulting; Bowie Lau, Founder of MaGE Group; Janice Chew, Principal at JC Legal; Anna Wong, CEO and co-founder of Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide; and Victoria Tang-Owen, Shanghai Tang’s director of arts, culture and heritage, speaking at the “Louder Connect” community event.

Many community events provide opportunities for exploring new ideas and networking with new individuals. One such event was “Lauder Connect”, organized by communications company Lauder Global, which highlighted the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. Janine Chan, head of StartMeUPHK at InvestHK, highlighted the number of female start-up leaders in Hong Kong, but stressed the need for investors in the city to support female talent to boost their role in the tech economy.

Competitions further enhanced the festive spirit. A shark Tank-style pitch competition was the center of innovative ideas from start-ups and students, while teams competed for the top prize in front of CEOs at the Startup World Cup (SWC) Asia Finale 2023 held at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park. From leading global companies and venture capital firms. The winning team, i2cool, an energy-efficient service provider that uses passive radiative cooling technology, won the chance to compete for the global championship at December’s SWC Grand Finale in San Francisco.

Hong Kong-based biotechnology company Allegro Biotech has emerged as the winner of the global pitching competition Jumpstarter 2023.

The Jumpstarter 2023 Tech by the Harbor event featured a global pitching competition organized by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF), where finalist start-ups showcased their innovative ideas and solutions. AEF is a non-profit initiative of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post.

The winner of this year’s JumpStarter competition was Allegro Biotech, a Hong Kong-based biotechnology company that develops cost-effective cell therapeutic products and treatments.

Source: www.scmp.com