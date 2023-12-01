Starting at $60,990, Tesla's Cybertruck is priced 50% higher than initial estimate

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Tesla’s (TSLA.O) long-delayed Cybertruck will start at $60,990, 50% more than the price touted by CEO Elon Musk in 2019 and analysts said the cost would be selective, Will attract affluent buyers.

The truck, made of shiny stainless steel and shaped like flat planes, is partly inspired by the car-turned-submariner in the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me,” Musk has said.

Experts say its new body materials and unconventional, futuristic styling have increased complexity and cost in production, and threaten to alienate traditional pickup truck buyers focused on utility.

But Musk, who has priced three variants of the vehicle between $60,990 and $99,990, said Thursday that the Cybertruck has “more utility than a truck” and is “faster than a sports car.”

He drove the Cybertruck on stage to a cheering crowd and later handed out the vehicles to about a dozen customers at an event in Austin, Texas.

“Ultimately, the future is going to look like the future,” he said of the truck’s design, showing a video of the Cybertruck pulling a Porsche 911 and defeating another gasoline-powered 911 in a short race.

Tesla shares fell 2% in extended trading after closing 1.6% lower at $240.08.

Musk did not announce vehicle prices at the event, but Tesla’s website listed the prices. Its highest performance version, the ‘CyberBeast’, will be available next year, as well as an all-wheel drive trim, with pricing starting at an estimated $80,000.

The cheapest rear-wheel drive version, with an estimated starting price of about $61,000, will be available in 2025.

“It will definitely appeal to affluent customers who can afford the price and they want something that’s unique and one-of-a-kind,” said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at auto research firm Edmunds.

“It’s not a large portion of the population that can afford it, especially where the interest rates are.”

Musk estimated in 2019 that the Cybertruck would sell for $40,000, with the vehicle attracting more than one million reservation holders who deposited $100. Despite rising raw material costs for EVs, they had not offered updated pricing before Monday.

The new deposit amount is $250, Musk said Thursday.

The price won’t be a surprise to many, said Paul Wattie, an analyst at consultancy AutoPacific. Wattie told Reuters ahead of the event that the Cybertruck would do well with a smaller audience.

gorgeous showpiece

The Cybertruck, two years behind schedule, is entering the hot pickup truck market to compete with the Ford (FN) F150 Lightning, Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) R1T and General Motors (GM.N) Hummer EV.

Rivian’s R1T has a starting price of $73,000, while the F-150 Lightning has a starting price of around $50,000. The larger and more powerful Hummer EV pickup costs more than $96,000.

reuters graphics

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first new model in nearly four years, is key to its reputation as a maker of innovative vehicles. At a time when the company is grappling with softening electric vehicle (EV) demand and increasing competition, the Cybertruck is also key to driving sales, though not to the extent of the company’s high-volume Models 3 and Y.

Musk last month dashed investor expectations about the product, citing problems scaling up production and warning that it would take a year to 18 months to make it a significant cash flow contributor.

Ahead of the launch, Musk drew media attention to a different topic on Wednesday by giving an expletive-filled interview to the New York Times. He cursed advertisers who left his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, because of anti-Semitic comments.

On Thursday, he said of the truck: “It’s basically an incredibly useful truck. It’s just not some grand showpiece I like.”

ineffective range

The longest-range version of the Cybertruck can go an estimated 340 miles (547 km), and comes with a “range extender” or additional battery pack that extends its range to 470 miles.

In 2019, Musk said the truck would be able to travel 500 miles or more on a single charge.

“As a truck, the Ford and Chevy are more utilitarian and certainly easier to look at,” said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

“Given that Tesla almost always undershoots (range) estimates by 10%-20% for real-world driving, I wouldn’t expect the longest range version of the Cybertruck to achieve more than 300 miles on the road. Will do,” he said. That said, given that the Chevrolet Silverado EV is capable of exceeding its 450-mile rated range.

Musk has said that Tesla is likely to reach a production rate of about 250,000 Cybertrucks per year in 2025. He did not update it on Thursday.

During its 2019 demonstration, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen took a metal ball to demonstrate the truck’s unbreakable “armor glass” window, but it broke.

Holzhausen threw a baseball at the Cybertruck’s window Thursday, which bounced off.

