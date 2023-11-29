The decline was mainly due to delays in raising funds by later-stage companies as well as slow pace of deployment by investors.

Investment in Europe’s start-ups fell to $45 billion (more than €40 billion) this year, down 55% from 2021, according to data from venture capital firm Atomico, as investors struggle to raise cash.

The “State of European Tech” report said the decline was mostly due to delays in raising funds by later-stage companies, as well as a slower pace of deployment by investors. In 2022, capital invested in Europe was $82 billion (€75 billion).

The report published on Tuesday showed that total funding for European venture-backed companies is projected to fall by 45 percent in 2023 compared to a year earlier.

“Some startups that raised large amounts of money to reach their billion-dollar valuations in early 2021/2022 will see their valuations fall below the billion-dollar mark,” said Tom Wehmeyer, partner at Atomico.

“I expect to see more of this next year because those companies are likely running out of runway at this point, and will need to return to the market in 2024 or 2025 to survive,” he said.

According to Atomico, over the five-year period between 2018 and 2022, a total of 257 European tech companies reached a $1 billion valuation, including more than 150 more in 2021 and 2022.

However, Europe’s funding rounds will still be 18 percent higher than in 2020, a year ahead of 2021’s tech investment boom. In comparison, the United States, China and other countries are on track for flat or declining 2020 figures, the report said. Said.

“When you consider how hot those two years were, the fact that we’re up from 2020 suggests that Europe is going in the right direction, especially since it’s been up since 2020,” Wehmeyer said. The only global region to rise.”

Another ray of hope for start-ups is artificial intelligence as reports show 11 AI companies are raising mega funding rounds of $100 million (€91 million) or more.

