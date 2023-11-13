SpaceX’s ambitious reusable rocket will face another key test on Nov. 17 when the Elon Musk-owned company attempts a second launch.

SpaceX is preparing to relaunch Starship, the world’s largest and most powerful rocket, next week, pending approval from the US aviation regulator. But will the second attempt end in an even bigger explosion?

The development of Starship is being closely monitored by NASA, which relies on the spacecraft for its Artemis missions to take mankind back to the Moon.

A modified version of the vehicle is set to serve as a lunar lander to deposit astronauts on the lunar surface.

“Starship is set to launch on November 17, pending regulatory approval,” SpaceX announced on social media Friday night.

On April 20, Starship made its first flight in its full configuration from Texas.

However, many engines did not work, Leading SpaceX teams to intentionally detonate the rocket after a few minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched a safety investigation, which concluded in late October. However, its environmental investigation, conducted in cooperation with the federal Wildlife Conservation Services (Fish and Wildlife Service), is still ongoing.

Liftoff sent a dust cloud several kilometers northwest of the launch pad, causing significant damage itself. Chunks of concrete were destroyed by the power of the engine.

Since then, the launch area has been rebuilt, and a water “deluge” system has been installed and tested. The purpose of these water jets released during engine ignition is to reduce acoustic waves, limiting vibrations.

The rocket stands at an impressive height of 120 meters, consisting of two stages: the Super Heavy propulsion stage with its 33 engines, and above it, the Starship spacecraft, which gives the entire rocket its name.

Its main innovation is that it is designed to be completely reusable, with both stages intended to return to and land on their launch pads, which will reduce costs.

During the initial attempt from the Boca Chica base, both stages failed to separate in flight.

The isolation system has since been modified, as indicated by Elon Musk during a conference in early October. He said testing this new system would be “the riskiest part” of the second attempt.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up too high,” the SpaceX CEO warned.

The flight plan will mirror the April plan: According to the billionaire, the spacecraft is expected to attempt an “almost complete” Earth orbit and then splash down in the water somewhere in the Pacific, off the coast of Hawaii. As a result, it will not technically reach Earth’s orbit but will be “just below it”.

