Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Aberdeen where he will pledge to make Britain a “clean energy superpower”.

His visit comes after a difficult week for the opposition leader, who faced a major revolt over his decision not to support a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

In Scotland on Friday, Sir Keir will meet energy industry bosses and confirm that key North Sea industries will be eligible for the British Jobs Bonus – projected to create 29,000 UK jobs by 2050 by rewarding clean energy developers.

Labor said its plan to make Britain a “clean energy superpower” would support up to 50,000 jobs in Scotland by 2030.

Sir Keir will also be joined by Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar and shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband.

He will also meet trade unions and energy sector workers.

The emphasis on clean energy contrasts with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signing off on granting new North Sea oil and gas licenses every year as part of his turnaround on environmental policies.

The license announcement was included in King’s speech last week, in which his critics accused the Conservative Party leader of undermining a number of commitments designed to help the UK meet its goal of a net zero carbon economy by 2050. Was accused of.

As part of the party leader’s visit to Scotland, Labor will confirm that the British Jobs Bonus will apply to hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and floating offshore wind (FLO) – three key technologies ripe for jobs. Infection in the North Sea.

The bonus will come from a £2.5bn fund of catalytic public investment, helping to attract additional private sector investment and create thousands of jobs for Scotland’s energy communities.

Labor has already announced that GB Energy, a new publicly owned company to invest in clean domestic electricity and make Britain energy secure, will be headquartered in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said: “The route to making Britain a clean energy superpower, cutting energy bills and creating thousands of quality jobs lies through Scotland and the North Sea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of undermining net zero pledges (Leon Neill/PA)

“This Conservative Party has zero ambition, zero planning and zero concern for the millions of British households suffering exorbitant energy bills as a result of the Government’s abject failure.

“Every day they play political games, creating uncertainty and investment risks for the sector, they are losing jobs and hurting people’s pockets.

“My Labor government will rise above short-term gimmicks, put country before our party, and deliver the long-term future of our energy industry.

“From the establishment of GB Energy, our publicly owned energy company headquartered in Scotland, to delivering the most significant investment in Scotland’s ports since privatization and the future of technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and offshore wind with Labour, Scotland and the North Sea Until secured. Powering Britain’s clean energy future.

“Only labor can deliver our country with lower bills, good jobs, and energy security.”

The focus on energy policy comes after a difficult week in which the party’s differences over the Israel-Hamas war came to the fore.

Jess Phillips was one of the shadow ministers to leave her post to vote for the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion (Ui Mok/PA).

During a vote in Parliament on Wednesday on amendments to the King’s Speech, 56 Labor MPs rejected their party leader’s position advocating a pause in fighting in favor of a cessation of hostilities.

Ten shadow ministers and parliamentary colleagues resigned or were dismissed for voting in favor of the Scottish National Party (SNP) motion.

Jess Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence, was one of those who left her post to support calls for a ceasefire in the Commons.

The Birmingham Yardley MP has since said she wants to be an “asset” to Sir Keir from the backbench and hinted he could bring her back to the front bench.

He told The News Agents podcast: “One of the things Keir Starmer said to me yesterday was ‘I need people like you to help us carry out the missions that we need to do with you and I, Jess. Bringing it.

“And I said ‘Then I have you.’”

