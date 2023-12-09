StarkNet Foundation reveals plan to allocate 1.8 billion STRK tokens for network development

The StarkNet Foundation – the organization behind the Ethereum Layer 2 network StarkNet – announced plans to allocate more than 1.8 billion STRK tokens across multiple initiatives soon.

The move aims to boost the adoption and development of the StarkNet blockchain.

Allocation of 1.8 billion STRK tokens

according to the officer AnnouncementSTRK 900 million has been allocated to the provisioning committee to distribute ownership of the network’s native token and reward past and future contributions by users and community members.

The team has been working on the first phase of delivery for some time and is nearing completion.

Another 900 million STRK is earmarked for user rebates for their transaction fees within the network. The foundation has indicated that planning for this program is in progress, and a newly established committee will oversee the distribution of STRK to users on the network to accept them for their significant transactions.

An initial reserve of 500 million STRK has been set aside to explore direct, indirect and preemptive incentives of activity on DeFi protocols, with the goal of increasing liquidity, trading volume and the overall growth of the DeFi ecosystem on Starknet. The DeFi committee is overseeing this initiative, and they are nearing the conclusion of their research phase, with plans to transition to execution and deployment in the first quarter of 2024.

“StarkNet is about each of you. Every user, builder, and member of our community – current and future – is a vital part of building our network into the future of decentralization for generations to come. StarkNet’s success depends on it.”

airdrop rumors

StarkNet operates as a decentralized Layer 2 network on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging a zero-knowledge roll-up solution. This strategy involves condensing multiple transactions off-chain before collectively publishing them on the Ethereum network.

Earlier this month, the StarkNet Foundation responded to rumors about a possible airdrop after screenshots spread on social media. The Foundation emphasized that screenshot The question reflects that draft plans are still being developed.

It clarified that the eligibility cutoff date for airdrops has been established, and any additional user actions cannot impact this deadline.

In October, the StarkNet Foundation announced plans to distribute approximately 50 million STRK tokens as part of its Early Community Member Program (ECMP).

