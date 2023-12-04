Stargate Snapshot platform hit by phishing scam

A phishing scam targeting the Stargate Snapshot platform resulted in significant financial losses.

A Discord moderator from Stargate’s underlying network, LayerZero, revealed that a scammer effectively carried out a fraudulent proposal vote by using phishing links to manipulate users into staking STG tokens.

Scammer misleads token holders into fake proposal vote

The scam unfolded on the Stargate platform, which is governed by its token holders, who participate in voting on various proposals related to the protocol. Scammers took advantage of this process by creating a fake offer and misled over 1,000 users into participating in the vote.

After the incident, the scammer managed to make a profit of over $43,000. The figure was confirmed by PeckShieldAlert, a security unit, after closely tracking the scammer’s digital activities and wallet transactions.

PeckShieldAlert is also actively tracing the digital footprint of the scammer and efforts are underway to identify the wallet address of the scammer and links to related transactions, which may provide important clues for further investigation.

The Stargate platform typically involves a process where STG token holders submit proposals. These proposals, which include core and protocol proposals, go through a voting process by VSTG voting power holders. Positive sentiment proposals can then be presented in snapshots for governance votes.

Increasing trend of discord scams

This scam is part of a growing trend of attacks on Discord. Discord is increasingly being targeted by hackers, who take advantage of its open nature to scam users out of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and money.

Notable incidents in the past include attacks on the Discord channels of OpenSea and Yuga Labs’ bored app Yacht Club, as well as the compromise of the Me6 Discord bot, spreading scam messages on various crypto project channels.

The most common scams on Discord are phishing, where hackers create fake versions of popular websites, and freebie scams, where fake accounts promise free products or services in exchange for money.

This is due to the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency and NFT projects that often use Discord for community engagement, making the platform a prime target for such fraudulent activities.

Following the Stargate Snapshot Platform incident, Stargate has not yet issued any official statement. The crypto community is advised to avoid clicking on the links on their disputes or snapshots as we await further developments on the story.

Source: cryptopotato.com