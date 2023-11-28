Starfield developer Bethesda has begun responding to negative feedback on PC gaming marketplace Steam for its hit sci-fi role-playing game, urging players to accept the “weirdness” and claiming that Starfield aims to “create a feeling of smallness in players.” among other claims.

While Starfield had over one million concurrent players at launch and reportedly pulled in 11 million players within its first two months, negative Steam Store reviews for the game have since decreased, ultimately leading to fewer people purchasing the game. The game has garnered “mixed” review scores from users.

Many of the new negative Starfield reviewers have logged anywhere from 20 to 105 hours or more on the game, which suggests that they are not spamming the game with negative reviews to intimidate the developers – these gamers have actually logged 20 to 105 hours or more on the game. Have played Starfield.

One gamer who logged 20 hours called Starfield “boring, empty”. [and] Soulless” and were frustrated by all the empty, unpopulated places and “dead-eyed” characters they encountered.

In response to such criticisms, a representative for Bethesda told at least two separate reviewers: “We’re sorry you don’t enjoy landing on different planets and finding many of them empty.”

“The Starfield quest is intended to create a feeling of smallness in players and make you feel overwhelmed,” the developer said in response to a player.

The developer argued that players should not get bored of empty planets.

The developer claimed, “Some of the planets in Starfield are empty by design – but that’s not boring.” “When the astronauts went to the Moon, there was nothing there. “They certainly weren’t bored.”

In response to issues with non-playable characters, a Bethesda spokesperson said: “NPCs are not fully scripted, so awkwardness can sometimes arise,” adding that artificial intelligence was used to create elements of the game. (AI) has been used.

A reviewer who spent 29 hours playing the game was disappointed to find NPCs unresponsive with violent behavior, walking into walls, and speaking repetitive dialogue. He found the missions repetitive, and space exploration involved a lot of clicking and waiting through loading screens.

In response, a Bethesda representative told the player that they should “consider the amount of data that is procedurally generated for extended gameplay to load flawlessly in less than three seconds.” Instead of acknowledging the bugs the player encountered, Bethesda encouraged them to continue playing the game.

Another player, who spent 75 hours in Starfield, was told to “break the law by smuggling and selling contraband.”

“If you think things are getting boring, there’s still more to do besides the main mission!” The developer responded saying.

“Starfield is a mile wide and an inch deep,” shared one player who has played the game for over 256 hours, who said they are “turning their brains off” while playing Starfield.

But in response to this reviewer – like many others – Bethesda once again urged gamers to simply “try creating different characters” to shake things up.

If all these Steam reviewers are any indication, just playing More Starfield doesn’t necessarily reduce boredom. Perhaps, like many single-player games, there are only so many hours one can spend in a game before it feels like it’s time to move on to a new game.

decryptGG contacted Bethesda for comment on Steam user review replies, but did not immediately receive a response.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co