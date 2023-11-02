Starbucks cups on a counter are photographed on February 16, 2022 in Manhattan, New York.

Starbucks on Thursday unveiled the latest phase of its plan to accelerate the company’s growth, including accelerating its global footprint and saving $3 billion in costs over the next three years.

The company said it plans to expand to 35,000 locations outside North America by 2030. Starbucks currently has approximately 20,200 international cafes as of October 1. Overall, the coffee giant aims to reach 55,000 locations globally by 2030, which is more than currently. Counting over 38,000.

“Three out of every four new stores in the near term are expected to be opened outside the U.S. as our store portfolio becomes increasingly global,” Michael Conway, president of Starbucks’ international and channel development divisions, said during a company presentation.

Starbucks also announced a $3 billion cost-savings plan. Executives said $1 billion of those savings will come from making its stores more efficient. The remaining amount will come from savings on cost of goods sold.

Starbucks announced the final part of its “Triple Shot Reinvention Strategy” on Thursday, which calls for wage increases for baristas, doubling their hourly earnings on fiscal 2020 earnings by the end of fiscal 2025. This surge will come from both increased hours and higher wages. Salary. Starbucks said it would share more details next week.

The announcement comes after more than 350 Starbucks locations unionized under Workers United, according to National Labor Relations Board data. Starbucks and the union have not yet reached a collective bargaining agreement at any of these locations, and both the union and the NLRB have accused Starbucks of breaking federal labor laws, including illegally withholding wage increases at unionized stores. The company denies all allegations of union busting.

momentum is building

Earlier on Thursday, the company presented its financial fourth quarter results. Starbucks beat Wall Street estimates for both its quarterly earnings and revenue, sending shares up 9.5%. The stock move reversed the shares’ losses earlier this year, giving the company a market cap of $115 billion as of Thursday’s close.

During the company’s conference call, CEO Lakshman Narasimhan said the company’s “reinvestment” plan introduced last September is progressing ahead of schedule, increasing both Starbucks’ sales and efficiency. For example, the chain’s new single-cup drip coffee brewer is now installed in more than 600 locations.

More broadly, the plan focuses on many of the issues that have plagued Starbucks and baristas in recent years. Drink ordering has become more complex and time-consuming as cold beverages have become more popular and Starbucks has increasingly emphasized expensive add-ons such as cold foam. Customers have also begun ordering their drinks through the company’s mobile app and drive-thru lanes and expect their orders to arrive more quickly. Under that pressure, baristas have struggled to maintain quick service and a quality customer experience.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz unveiled the reinvention plan more than a year ago to simplify operations and improve both the quality and speed of service. The strategy includes new coffee-making equipment and store formats and more automation.

Schultz, who then returned to the top job at the company for the third time, said that Starbucks had made “self-inflicted mistakes” and lost its way. He resigned from the role in March and handed over the reins of the company to Narasimhan, a newcomer to the company who promised to implement the plan.

At its investor day last September, Starbucks projected 15% to 20% annual growth in earnings per share over the next three years and 7% to 9% growth in annual same-store sales. The company’s same-store sales outlook of 5% to 7% for fiscal 2024 is below that range, but the rest of its forecast for the next fiscal year meets those targets.

