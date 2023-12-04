Starbucks suffers record 11-day losing streak due to sales concerns

(Bloomberg) — Starbucks Corp. shares suffered a record decline on concerns that the coffee giant’s sales trend has cooled in recent weeks.

Most read from Bloomberg

The stock fell 1.6% on Monday, its 11th consecutive session of decline, the longest decline since Starbucks’ public debut in 1992. Overall, the recession has erased 9.4% of Starbucks’ market value, a decline of about $12 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst John Evanko wrote in a note Monday that third-party sales data indicated a “material slowdown” at Starbucks in November, after the coffee giant posted a strong comparable 8% decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. Recorded sales growth.

Ivanko lowered its first-quarter U.S. comparable sales estimate by 4% compared with the year-ago period to reflect what may have been a less successful Christmas holiday promotion than the autumn Pumpkin Spice Latte program. He was expecting quarterly domestic same-store sales to rise 6%.

Starbucks shares surged in the first half of November, after the coffee company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and a better-than-expected sales outlook for fiscal 2024. “Slow China data” and sales trends, according to Ivanko, who has an Overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush Securities Inc. analyst Nick Setyan said investors are nervous that U.S. comparable sales in the current quarter may fall short of consensus expectations as credit-card data has signaled a slowdown over the past three weeks. He has a neutral rating on Starbucks and calls the stock one of the most sensitive to signs of consumer weakness.

the story continues

Sales trends in the snack and coffee industry declined on a week-on-week basis for the seven-day period through Nov. 19, according to data-driven research firm M Science. Analyst Matthew Goodman wrote in a note on Dec. 1 that the sales slowdown was due to softening trends at Starbucks. This marks the third consecutive week of a downward trend amid boycotts and recent labor strikes, including Red Cup Day (November 16). Due to which more than 200 places in America were affected.

Starbucks shares have fallen 1.6% this year, while the S&P 1500 Composite Restaurant Index has gained 11%.

(Updated with closing prices)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com