Starbucks stock exposed as anti-Israel boycott gains momentum

In October, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and the union representing some of its employees found themselves embroiled in a legal battle.

The coffeehouse giant has taken the union, Workers United, to court, accusing it of trademark infringement after the union published a social media post expressing support for Palestine in the wake of Israel’s recent bombings in the Gaza Strip.

The lawsuit demanded that Workers United stop using the name “Starbucks Workers United” for its worker-organized group, arguing that it angered customers and tarnished the company’s reputation.

The union’s post on X, titled “Starbucks Workers United Stands with Palestine,” was up for less than an hour before it was removed. However, Starbucks’ aggressive response to the pro-Palestinian posts posed another challenge for the company, sparking a social media storm with calls for a boycott of the coffeehouse chain.

Students start boycott against Starbucks

Last week, Loyola Marymount University students gathered in front of a Starbucks store close to campus to support a boycott against the company in support of the “Palestinian liberation movement,” protest members said.

The group brought handmade signs that displayed short quotes such as “Your dollars matter” and “Resistance is justified when people are captured.” Additionally, a large portion of the group chanted “Free, Free, Free Palestine” during the protest.

“I know that my friends and I were feeling very helpless about this situation and wanted to make a change somehow. I wanted to give colleagues, students, a way to make a difference every day. – said Sophia Hutton, senior communication studies major.

‘Starbucks, Starbucks, you can’t hide’

The student-initiated protests came shortly after a surge of social media posts depicting pro-Palestinian gatherings in front of Starbucks stores in various countries.

For example, a post from October 31 TIC Toc shared by catchupnews Posted several videos showing protests taking place against Starbucks in countries like Turkey, Qatar and Malta.

According to the video, the move came after the coffeehouse chain operator “voiced support for Israel in an official letter.”

“Starbucks, Starbucks you can’t hide, you make drinks for genocide,” said a group protesting in front of a Starbucks store, reportedly referring to Israel’s recent bombardment of Gaza that drew more than 9,000 people. Were killed.

“Work boycott. We are no longer seeing a third of our normal footfall.” – a Starbucks employee said in the video.

starbucks stock price analysis

At the time of writing on November 6, Starbucks shares were trading at $103.16, up about 0.5% in the past 24 hours.

SBUX 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Over the past week, SBUX is up nearly 10% and more than 11% on the month.

Apparently, the impact of the boycott against Starbucks has not yet been reflected in the company’s share price.

While it remains uncertain whether this boycott movement will continue to gain momentum, the expansion of such protests against the coffeehouse chain is undoubtedly a cause for concern for Starbucks.

Thus, investors will be keeping a close eye on the ongoing protests and be prepared for potential stock price impact, as we have seen with companies like Disney and Anheuser-Busch in similar situations in 2023.

