Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 earnings and revenue exceed estimates

Starbucks (SBUX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share. This compares with earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures have been adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.28%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this coffee chain would post earnings of $0.95 per share, when it actually produced earnings of $1, delivering a surprise of 5.26%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Starbucks, which belongs to the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry, reported revenues of $9.37 billion for the quarter ending September 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.62%. This compares to revenue of $8.41 billion a year earlier. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates twice in the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on recently released data and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call.

Starbucks shares have fallen about 7.9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.4%.

What’s next for Starbucks?

While Starbucks has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: What’s next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address it is the company’s earnings outlook. This includes not only current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarters, but also how these expectations have changed recently.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and earnings estimate revision trends. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Starbucks is mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions may change following the company’s recently released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. Therefore, the performance of the shares is expected to remain in line with the market in the near future. You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how the estimates for the coming quarters and the current financial year change in the coming days. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.95 on revenue of $9.73 billion for the coming quarter and $4.07 on revenue of $39.65 billion for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can also have a significant impact on stock performance. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Retail – Restaurants is currently in the top 35% of the over 250 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1.

Restaurant Brands (QSR), another stock in the same industry, is yet to report results for the quarter ending September 2023. The result is expected to be released on November 3.

This operator of the Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains is expected to report quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which would represent a change of -12.5% ​​year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised down 0.4% from the current level over the past 30 days.

Restaurant Brands revenue is expected to be $1.86 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

